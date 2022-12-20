Fans of Reacher, the popular Prime Video series based on the best-selling Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child, have been anxiously waiting for news about the upcoming second season. Recently, Collider's own Steven Weintraub had the opportunity to talk with Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders about the success of The Rings Of Power, and asked him about the upcoming sophomore season of Reacher. Sanders answered the question by teasing fans with a possible 2023 return date.

In the interview, Weintraub asked Sanders how the production of Reacher Season 2 was going, to which Sanders confirmed it was going smoothly, while also praising series lead Alan Ritchson as the titular character as well as all the producers behind the series before giving a prediction that the show will be making its return next year:

"It's going really well. Alan is back, and he is so fantastic in the role. I'm so proud of the producers [for] finding that fit for Reacher. The Reacher fans of the book, their reaction to the show has just been a dream. Season 2 is awesome. And as great as season one was, I think season two delivers beyond that, and I do think there's a good chance that that show will be back next year."

Weintraub also voiced how much he enjoys Invincible, the animated superhero series starring Steven Yeun and J.K. Simmons, and voiced how hard it has been waiting for Season 2 of that show as well, to which Sanders also gave a sly insinuation of that show's imminent return as well. "I think 2023 is going to be a great year for people."

Reacher Season 2 began filming back in September with the show itself premiering back in February. Shortly after its successful launch which saw the eight-episode season enter the streaming platform's top five most-watched series ever in the U.S. and globally. Season one of Reacher was one of the most-binged original series ever on Prime Video. It was then confirmed that the show was getting a second season renewal three days following its premiere. Season 1 followed the first book of the novel series and Child's debut novel Killing Floor, which saw Reacher arrested for murder, which leads him down a rabbit hole of corruption and conspiracy that sees him unravel dirty dealings between the police, businessmen, and politicians. Season 2 is set to jump ahead in the book series as it will adapt the 11th book, Bad Luck and Trouble. While both stories see Reacher searching for the truth, Season 2 will lean more into a revenge story as he investigates the deaths of his friends from his old military unit.

Who Is Working On Reacher Season 2

Emmy-nominated writer Nick Santora serves as series showrunner and writer along with being an executive producer with original series author Child. Along with Ritchson, the cast includes the return of Maria Sten as Frances Neagley and the debut of Shaun Sipos on the series as David O’Donnell, who served with Reacher in 110th, the Army’s unit of Special Investigators, and is described as "like a brother to Reacher." Additional cast members include Serinda Swan, Ferdinand Kingsley, Rory Cochrane, Luke Bilyk, Dean McKenzie, Edsson Morales, Andres Collantes, Shannon Kook-Chun, Ty Victor Olsson, Josh Blacker, and Al Sapienza with guest star Domenick Lombardozzi. The action-thriller series is produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television, and Paramount Television Studios. In addition to Santora and Child, the series is executive produced by Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, and Adam Higgs with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost for Skydance.

For more on Reacher, check out our interview with the star below: