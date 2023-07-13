A full 22 months after fans were first introduced to Alan Ritchson's tough-as-nails Jack Reacher, he's coming back for round two at Prime Video. In a sizzle reel released today, the streamer revealed that the hit action series Reacher, based on Lee Childs's beloved series of novels, will be returning to the platform this December. A short clip within the sizzle reel shows that Ritchson's Reacher is once again not taking names as he investigates the deaths of his old military pals.

That release puts the show right in line with what Amazon Studios Head of Television Vernon Sanders told us late last year. He was especially excited for viewers to see Season 2, claiming that it not only matches but exceeds the heights of the action-packed Season 1 which covered the events of Childs's debut novel Killing Floor. Season 2 will instead be based on the eleventh novel in the series, Bad Luck and Trouble, and will see the muscle-bound vigilante dragged into a conspiracy that's been killing off his old army mates. Bound by a code they all share, he's pulled out of his travels in order to investigate and thwart this plan which could lead to something far worse. Filming wrapped on the season back in February and, judging by the clip shared by Prime Video at the time, things are getting bigger and bloodier than ever.

Amazon has been overwhelmed by the success of Reacher so far. It earned a very swift renewal after immediately soaring into the stratosphere as one of Prime Video's top five most-viewed series ever just days after release. The company is even looking to make fans out of non-Prime Video subscribers, throwing the first Season on the free ad-supported streaming service Freevee along with a number of other originals.

Who Will Join Ritchson in Season 2 of Reacher?

In making Season 2 bigger and better, Reacher has also brought in a number of new faces to fit the new environment. Maria Sten will return once again as Reacher's former colleague Frances Neagley but the rest of the regulars are made up of new additions including Rory Cochrane as Shane Langston, Ferdinand Kingsley as the enigmatic A.M., and Serinda Swan as Karla Dixon alongside Outer Range's Shaun Sipos as David O'Donnell. Guest stars for Season 2 will include Domenick Lombardozzi as Guy Russo, Luke Bilyk as Calvin Franz, Dean McKenzie as Stan Lowery, Edsson Morales as Manuel Orozco, Andrés Collantes as Jorge Sanchez, Shannon Kook as Tony Swan, Ty Olsson as Saropian, Josh Blacker as Hortense Fields, and Al Sapienza as Marsh.

Reacher returns to Prime Video this December for Season 2. It's just one of several high-profile titles the streamer has coming down the pipeline to round out this year, including The Boys spinoff Gen V, Good Omens Season 2, Donald Glover's Mr. and Mrs. Smith series, and the original movie Red, White & Royal Blue among other things.

While you wait for more of Ritchson, check out the full sizzle reel below for a look at what Prime Video will have on offer throughout the rest of 2023.