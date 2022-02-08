Reacher has officially been renewed for Season 2 on Prime Video. The announcement comes just three days after the show initially premiered on the streaming service, where the Alan Ritchson-led adaptation of the book series written by Lee Child has proven to be massively successful (as massive, some might say, as a pair of dinner-plate-sized hands). The series is already ranking among Prime Video's top five most-watched TV shows ever, with many viewers mainlining Reacher within its first 24 hours on the streamer.

The first season of Reacher, largely adapted from the first book in Child's series titled Killing Floor, follows Jack Reacher (Ritchson) as he finds himself wrongly arrested for murder after stopping in the small town of Margrave, Georgia. From there, the veteran military police investigator works to clear his name while also stumbling into a greater conspiracy than he ever could have imagined — one that includes familial ties and holds deeply corrupted roots within the community.

"The phenomenal debut of Reacher is a testament to Lee Child’s creation of one of entertainment’s most well-known heroes, Nick Santora’s original approach to the storytelling, Alan’s brilliant embodiment of the character, and the dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera to make such an undeniably bingeworthy series,” said head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke in a provided statement. “The global impact of Reacher makes it one of Prime Video’s biggest series debuts, and we can’t wait to bring fans a second season of their new favorite show.”

"The entire Reacher team—cast, production, writers, etc.—is so happy with the wonderful reception the show has received," said showrunner and executive producer Nick Santora. "Amazon, Skydance, and Paramount have been such fantastic partners and everyone is excited to roll up their sleeves and get to work on what will be a great Season Two."

"Partnering with Amazon Studios for season one of Reacher was a total delight - they had our backs every step of the way, and it really shows, in every line and every frame. So I'm thrilled we'll be working together again, for season two,” said Child. "This is very exciting news, and I can't wait to get started. Reacher couldn't be in better hands."

In addition to Ritchson, Reacher's Season 1 cast includes Malcolm Goodwin (iZombie) as Oscar Finlay, Willa Fitzgerald (The Goldfinch) as Roscoe Conklin, Chris Webster (Most Dangerous Game) as KJ, Hugh Thompson (Blessed Stranger: After Flight 111) as Baker, Maria Sten (Swamp Thing) as Frances Neagley, Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) as Jasper, Kristin Kreuk (Smallville) as Charlie, Currie Graham (Murder in the First) as Kliner Sr., Marc Bendavid (Dark Matter) as Hubble, Willie C. Carpenter (Devious Maids) as Mosley, Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space) as Young Reacher, and Bruce McGill (My Cousin Vinny) as Mayor Teale. In addition to Santora, the series is executive produced by Child, Don Granger, and Scott Sullivan, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost for Skydance.

Season 1 of Reacher is currently available to stream in its entirety on Prime Video. No release date has yet been announced for Season 2.

