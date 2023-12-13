The Big Picture Reacher Season 2 expands in scope, with bigger action and a compelling look into the main character's past.

The new season of Reacher successfully raises the stakes without feeling bloated, maintaining the same level of grit and intrigue.

Alan Ritchson shines in the title role, with a charismatic ensemble supporting him, making Reacher Season 2 the best of "Dad TV."

The first season of Reacher was a surprise in how good it was, but should it have been? Prime Video had already hit it out of the park with their Jack Ryan series starring John Krasinski, so why not do what Paramount did in the early 2010s and attempt to have two big franchises built around jacked dudes named Jack?

Based on Lee Child’s ever-popular and ever-expanding book series (previously adapted into two films starring Tom Cruise), the first season of the Prime Video series set out to do just that, serving as a direct adaptation of the first novel in Child's series, “The Killing Floor.” It also starred a more size-accurate actor in the titular role in the form of Alan Ritchson.

The series was a hit, not only with audiences and critics but in its ratings too, becoming the first Prime Video series to top the Nielsen SVOD Rankings. While Amazon has been desperately trying to build mega-budgeted shows like The Rings of Power, Citadel, and Carnival Row, it seems like the kind of show they needed all along was Reacher (and The Boys, but that's another story). It was truly great, addictive TV, a fun serialized action series that knew exactly what it was, and it succeeded in bringing the thrills.

It’s not too surprising that Prime Video and the Reacher creative team would want to go bigger with a Season 2. But while many breakout shows struggle with a bloated sophomore slump, Reacher Season 2 is the opposite. Much like its giant star, bigger means better.

What Is 'Reacher' Season 2 About?

Based on the eleventh novel in the Jack Reacher series, “Bad Luck and Trouble,” the new season of Reacher kicks off a little over two years after the 6'5" hero exposed the corruption in Margrave, Georgia. Still living his nomadic lifestyle, Reacher once again crosses paths with Frances Neagley (Maria Sten), who served alongside him in his military police unit. When their former squad mates begin to get killed off one by one, Reacher and Neagley join forces with fellow members of the same team, including rebellious wildcard turned family man David O’Donnell (Shaun Sipos) and the cunning Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan), to figure out the cause of the murders before they are hunted down themselves.

'Reacher' Season 2 Successfully Raises the Stakes for the Show

While the inaugural season of Reacher provided a more than satisfying amount of thrills on a lower budget than the Cruise movies, Season 2 broadens the scope to an even larger degree. Not only is the self-proclaimed hobo traveling across the country to solve his latest case, but the action, the mystery, and the drama all feel bigger, better, and, thankfully, never bloated. These new episodes also offer a compelling look into Reacher's military past, which never feels out of place. Series showrunner Nick Santora has a clear vision, and he executes it perfectly.

Much like the book series, Santora has seemingly designed this show so that new viewers will be able to follow Season 2 without having seen Season 1. There are still references to the events that transpired in Margrave during the series' first season, but they mainly serve as nice callbacks for fans. That's not to say that you shouldn't watch Reacher's freshman season -- you absolutely should -- but it's not necessary to get sucked into the latest installment.

All eight episodes are extremely fast-paced, and aside from the season premiere, run under 50 minutes. The new season feels tight and focused, wasting no time diving into Reacher and his team's latest case while maintaining the same level of grit, humor, and intrigue that made Season 1 such a success. Even though some of the finale feels a tad underwhelming considering everything that came before, it still feels well worth the ride.

Alan Ritchson Shines Once More Alongside a Charismatic Ensemble

Ritchson has been working in Hollywood for a while, but his effortlessly charming performance in Reacher has skyrocketed him to new heights, and he is perfect once more in the title role. He has the physicality of the character and can bounce off any co-star thrown his way with believable chemistry, as well as the kind of charisma that rivals any A-list action star.

While the notable absence of Malcolm Goodwin and Willa Fitzgerald's Finlay and Roscoe may be initially concerning for some viewers, the new ensemble is just as excellent in their roles, particularly Sipos' scene-stealing O'Donnell and Swan's Dixon, who can get on the same level as Ritchson's larger-than-life character and Sten's Neagley. Character actor Domenick Lombardozzi, who has impressed in the past with his roles in films and shows like Reptile and Tulsa King, is the biggest stand-out among the new cast members as Guy Russo, a by-the-books cop who initially serves as a burden to Reacher and his team. Robert Patrick takes on the role of Shane Langston, the big bad of Season 2, and while he is undoubtedly an intimidating presence, his villainous role feels vastly underdeveloped compared to many of the other characters.

'Reacher' Season 2 Cements Itself as the Best of "Dad TV"

Dad TV has become one of the most successful subgenres of television out there, from Paramount's wide array of Taylor Sheridan shows to recent Netflix hits like The Night Agent, but nobody has done it quite like Prime Video, which also streams series like The Terminal List and Jack Ryan.

Reacher is the series that stands as the "crème de la crème" of Dad TV, and Season 2 only helps cement its status. It's not even a guilty pleasure; it's just good television. Who cares if it doesn't win any Emmys? Not many other shows on streaming feature Alan Ritchson punching a guy through a car window while barely breaking a sweat. For the many who have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of Reacher Season 2, fear not, because the series' return more than delivers.

Rating: 9/10

The first three episodes of Reacher Season 2 will be available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S. on December 15.

