While Season 2 of Reacher is nearing its conclusion, it's provided more action-packed escapism and pulpy fun for fans of the hit Prime Video series. Based on Lee Child's book in the Jack Reacher series Bad Luck and Trouble, Season 2 features a fresh set of characters, a new mystery, and unique settings for Reacher to deliver maximum punishment to his adversaries. Leading the bad guys in Season 2 is Shane Langston, as portrayed by veteran actor Robert Patrick. Patrick has been on the scene for decades, but he's likely best known to moviegoers for his role as the T-1000 in James Cameron's Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Interestingly, there's an amusing Terminator Easter Egg featured in the premiere episode of Reacher Season 2, "ATM."

What Is 'Reacher' Season 2 About?

In Season 2 of Reacher, the eponymous Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) is called away from his vagabond life when he receives a coded message from one of his former Army subordinates, Frances Neagley (Maria Sten). After the two reunite in New York City, Reacher learns that one of their old teammates in the US Army 110th MP Special Investigations unit, Calvin Franz (Luke Bilyk) has been murdered. Reacher and Neagley join up with two of their other old teammates, Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan) and David O'Donnell (Shaun Sipos), and the team takes up the task of investigating Franz's murder and getting some payback. They later realize two of their other former teammates, Manuel Orozco (Edsson Morales) and Jorge Sanchez (Andres Collantes), were also murdered in connection with what happened to Franz. Meanwhile, another old 110th teammate, Tony Swan (Shannon Kook-Chun), has gone mysteriously missing.

All signs of their murdered teammates eventually point to the military defense contractor, New Age, and its nefarious head of security, Shane Langston. Soon after Reacher and Neagley arrive in New York City, Langston assigns his underling, Trevor Saropian (Joris Jarsky) to surveil the two. It appears Langston and his accomplices already anticipated that Franz's old Army buddies would investigate his murder.

When Saropian reports back to Langston, he informs his boss that Neagley checked into her hotel using the name "Sarah Connor," while Reacher occupies an adjoining room as "Starlin Castro." Langston notes that Starlin Castro is the name of a baseball player who used to play for the Yankees, as Reacher is a baseball fan and likes to use the names of players for his aliases, especially when checking into hotels. When Saropian replies, "And who’s Sarah Connor," Langston bluntly grouses, "I don’t give a ****." The Terminator callback is an amusing reference to Patrick’s own history with the franchise, portraying the T-1000 who hunted down Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) in the second film, Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Robert Patrick Has Riffed on His 'Terminator' History Before

This Easter Egg is certainly not the first time Patrick has riffed on his career portraying the T-1000 in the Terminator franchise. He also appeared in the first Wayne's World movie in 1992, depicting a police officer looking very much like his T-1000 character in the film, carrying the same picture of Edward Furlong as John Connor and asking Wayne (Mike Myers), "Have you seen this boy?" In the 2007 action movie, The Marine, Patrick is once again cast as the villain, Rome, opposite the hero, portrayed by WWE Superstar John Cena in his big-screen debut. During a car chase, one of Rome's thugs remarks how Cena's character "is like the Terminator." The camera then cuts to a shot of Patrick's eyes in the rearview mirror, giving a side-eye look in an ultra-meta moment. Coincidentally, Patrick and Cena would reunite onscreen in the hit series, Peacemaker, with Patrick portraying Auggie Smith, the father of Christopher "Peacemaker" Smith (Cena).

There have been other fun Easter Eggs in Season 2 of Reacher as well. Considering Ritchson previously portrayed Aquaman on Smallville, the character Detective Guy Russo (Domenick Lombardozzi) mentions that Aquaman was his favorite superhero as a kid because he could talk to fish. Coincidentally, Reacher Season 2 actor Serinda Swan also worked on Smallville as well, appearing in three episodes as Zatanna Zatara.

'Reacher' Season 2 Is Heading Toward a Fiery Climax

Season 2 of Reacher is nearing its end with only two episodes left. Last week's episode brought an emotional goodbye to Detective Guy Russo, who gave his life to protect Jane Burns (Kate Moyer), the daughter of a key witness in the fight against New Age, Marlo Burns (Christina Cox). Reacher and his teammates confronted Burns earlier in the episode, with the frightened mother revealing everything she knew about the corrupt Shane Langston and his crooked security team. Langston is the mastermind behind a plot to sell New Age's advanced Little Wing tech and missiles to terrorists in a deal brokered by A.M. (Ferdinand Kingsley).

Ultimately, Reacher and his team fail in their sting operation to draw out Langston using Marlo Burns. In the process, Detective Russo gives his life to protect Marlo's daughter while he's gunned down by Langston's hitmen. In one of the season's best and most emotional moments, the haphephobic Neagley grasps Russo's outreaching hand and holds it, giving him the comfort of knowing that Jane Burns is safe while Russo bleeds out and dies.

Fans will have to wait and see what happens in the Season 2 finale, which debuts on Friday, January 19 on Prime Video. Season 1 and the first six episodes of Season 2 of Reacher are also available to watch now on the streamer.

