Alan Ritchson and his gigantic ham-sized fists return in Reacher for the second season to drop from Prime Video, as the self-proclaimed hobo is out to correct more wrongdoings. The series returns to our screens this December, and Prime Video has unveiled the first trailer for the season. The season, consisting of eight episodes, will be released on a weekly basis. The first three episodes will debut on December 15, followed by subsequent episodes every Friday until January 19, 2024

The second season will be based on the eleventh book in Lee Child's Jack Reacher series, entitled Bad Luck and Trouble which sees Reacher reestablishing contact with his old Army buddies, having served together in a special investigations unit. When one of their own is found dead under suspicious circumstances, they reunite to investigate and seek justice. Reacher will reunite with three of his former comrades in Season 2, who have essentially become his chosen family. This group includes Frances Neagley (Maria Sten), Karla Dixon (a forensic accountant for whom Reacher has always had a soft spot, played by Serinda Swan), and David O’Donnell (a fast-talking, switchblade-wielding family man portrayed by Shaun Sipos). Together, they embark on an investigation, piecing together the puzzle in a mystery where the stakes escalate with each new revelation. As they delve deeper into the case, questions arise about betrayal and who might be the next victim.

What Is 'Reacher' All About?

Based on One Shot, the first Reacher novel, the debut season sees Reacher, a former military police officer turned drifter and vigilante, arriving in the small town of Margrave, GA. He soon finds himself embroiled in a mystery surrounding a brutal murder. Reacher becomes the prime suspect in the murder investigation but is determined to clear his name and find out what really happened. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a conspiracy that involves counterfeiting and other criminal activities in the town.

In addition to penning the novels, Lee Child also serves as an executive producer on the series which is written by Emmy-nominated writer Nick Santora, who also executive produces and serves as showrunner. In addition to Santora and Child, the series is executive produced by Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, and Adam Higgs, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell for Skydance.

The first season of Reacher can be seen on Prime Video. The second season will drop on December 15, 2023, in the U.S. Check out the first trailer for Season 2 above.

Reacher When retired Military Police Officer Jack Reacher is arrested for a murder he did not commit, he finds himself in the middle of a deadly conspiracy full of dirty cops, shady businessmen and scheming politicians. With nothing but his wits, he must figure out what is happening in Margrave, Georgia. The first season of Reacher is based on the international bestseller The Killing Floor by Lee Child.

