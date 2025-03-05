For those watching Reacher Season 3, it's pretty hard not to be immediately captivated by Sonya Cassidy's performance as DEA Agent Susan Duffy. From the moment she enters the frame, she exudes the no-nonsense, tough-as-nails energy that defines a great Reacher character—sharp, unrelenting, and not afraid to get her hands dirty. Just the kind of back-up a giant slab of beef needs when he's working undercover in a criminal enterprise. For Reacher author Lee Child, seeing Cassidy bring Susan Duffy to life was a surreal experience. In an interview with Forbes, he admitted that writing Duffy in Persuader—the novel on which Season 3 is based—was both thrilling and bittersweet, given how attached he became.

“I get exactly what you just said, that you fell in love with her. I do that with every book,” Child confessed. “There is a different woman in every book and I'm hopelessly in love with them and I'm bitterly disappointed when the book finishes and I have to leave them."

That, though, is the nature of both Reacher the series and Reacher the man. The story moves on, and so do the characters, but for now, we can enjoy Duffy's role in the series while she's there, and thoroughly appreciate what Cassidy is bringing to the role. “All three seasons have had an outstanding love interest and Duffy is that [in Season 3],” Child said. “I love how she’s a rough, tough badass. I remember writing that book and being so sad that I would never see her again.”

Sonya Cassidy Worked Hard on Her Boston Accent

Cassidy, who has a really impressive background in both British television and U.S. series like Lodge 49, had to fully immerse herself in the East Coast dialect and culture to bring Duffy to life, as she also explained to Forbes in an interview just prior to the series premiere on February 27.

“I live in London, so it was a little ways for me to travel, so I hung out with as many Bostonians as I could through the portal that is the internet and finding old interviews,” Cassidy shared. “There’s some great old Boston Globe interviews, like when Whitey Bulger was caught, and others with some old Boston longshoremen, who have got quite strong accents."

New episodes of Reacher Season 3 premiere every Thursday on Prime Video, leading up to the season finale on March 27.

Source: Forbes