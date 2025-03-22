Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Reacher Season 3.

The response to Reacher Season 3 has been overwhelmingly positive, and the latest season stands out as one of Prime Video's biggest hits, drawing 54.6 million global viewers in its first 19 days of release on the streamer. However, Season 3 is not without its flaws. Fans have taken exception to aspects such as Agent Susan Duffy's (Sonya Cassidy) Boston accent and the constant questions and references to the missing Teresa Daniel (Storm Steenson). But the worst and clumsiest angle in Season 3 involves the subplot with the bodyguard, Johnny Cooper (Ronnie Rowe), which leads to one of the show’s most foolish and preventable deaths of the season of Agent Eliot, played by Daniel David Stewart.

Jack Reacher Takes Johnny Cooper's Position in the Smuggling Organization

Image via Jasper Savage/Prime

Cooper is the original bodyguard of Richard Beck (Johnny Berchtold), whom Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) replaces within a criminal smuggling organization, which is later revealed to be run by Xavier Quinn (Brian Tee), with Zachary Beck (Anthony Michael Hall) as its figurehead. Reacher and his allies take Cooper prisoner, so Reacher can assume Cooper's position within the operation. Cooper's imprisonment becomes the season's clunkiest subplot, leading to one of the show's most preventable deaths. In the Season 3 premiere, "Persuader," a reluctant Reacher is recruited to join an off-the-books operation, headed by Agent Duffy, to infiltrate Beck's smuggling ring as Richard's new bodyguard. Duffy and fellow DEA agents Guillermo Villanueva (Roberto Montesinos) and Steven Eliot (Stewart) plan and stage a fake kidnapping hoax and take Beck's original bodyguard prisoner. The idea is to make it look like Reacher saves Richard from an attempted kidnapping, killing a cop in the process (with Villanueva posing as the dead cop).

The problem involves what to do with the bodyguard after staging the kidnapping heist. If Cooper reports back to Beck, he could potentially break Reacher's cover and erase any chances of finding the whereabouts of Duffy's missing informant, Teresa. Reacher suggests the DEA agents plant evidence to create some trumped-up felony charges, so they can hold Cooper in their custody indefinitely without formally charging him. Of course, this is illegal, but Reacher is not a cop or a federal agent, and all he wants is another shot at payback against Xavier Quinn. After nabbing Cooper and taking him prisoner at their safe house, the DEA agents seem to have no idea what to do with him next.

The DEA team seems to think it's okay to keep Cooper handcuffed out in the open in a rickety chair. Later in Season 3, Episode 5, "Smackdown," Cooper tricks Agent Eliot into lighting a cigarette, using the opportunity to create a makeshift fireball by spitting out alcohol and mortally burning poor Eliot who dies. It's then that Reacher and Villanueva set a trap for Cooper before he can return to the Beck estate and report back to his superiors. The whole plan with Cooper exemplifies the poor thought process of the entire team.

The Custody of Johnny Cooper Was Not Well Handled

Image via Prime Video

"Persuader" depicts Reacher and the DEA agents meticulously planning out their heist to stage Richard Beck's kidnapping. They hash things out to the last detail, including Reacher marking the chamber of the revolver he uses on Villanueva during the heist, so he will not shoot him with a real bullet by accident. It's a smart move that puts Villanueva at ease since Reacher plans to use live ammunition in the gun before they enact the fake shooting.

Despite comprehensively planning out every detail of the heist, they failed to think about dealing with holding Johnny Cooper in their custody indefinitely. It's unclear how long they expected Reacher to work his cover as Richard's new bodyguard, but obviously, the team needed a longer-term plan to deal with Cooper beyond just stashing him in handcuffs at their safe house.

Reacher and the DEA Agents Should've Considered the Conditions of Cooper's Custody