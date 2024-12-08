Alan Ritchson is back for another Reacher adventure in Prime Video's biggest — quite literally — action series, and the man who embodies the blonde mountain that is Jack Reacher can't hide his excitement about the bone-crunching, ass-kicking, Clark Bar-munching mayhem that he and the rest of the crew have in store for us. The third season of Reacher is based on the Lee Child novel Persuader, and it sees Reacher hilariously going undercover. Can you imagine? Where would Reacher possibly fit in undercover? At Ivan Drago's family reunion?

Speaking at CCXP in Brazil, where the trailer for the third season was unveiled, Ritchson opened up on what fans could expect from the series, which returns in February 2025. He claimed it would be the best season yet, and teased a head-to-head with Oliver Richters' Paulie, a man even bigger than Reacher. Good lord. At CCXP Ritchson said:

"Things get pretty dangerous. Things get — and I mean this, I would never lead you astray — there's been a little tiny something in each season where I've been like, 'I wish we could do that better.' Season 3 is by far the best season we've ever made. Start to finish, this is high octane action, this is peak TV and I cannot wait for everyone to watch this. [...] I don't want to ruin it for you. In Persuader, Reacher has to go undercover, and he's gotta do some heavy lifting, both to stay alive and to find someone he's looking for. Things get quite dangerous. But he also comes across his most formidable foe yet, in Paulie. Paulie is someone who makes Reacher look absolutely tiny."

What Is 'Reacher' Season 3 About?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

In Season 3 of Reacher, Jack Reacher (Ritchson) heads on a dangerous undercover mission to rescue an informant held captive by a a shadowy figure whom he crossed paths with in his past. The season adapts Lee Child's seventh novel, Persuader, and introduces new characters, including the imposing Paulie (Richters), a 7-foot-2 bodybuilder who serves as a bodyguard for Zachary Beck (Anthony Michael Hall), a highly suspicious businessman who is absolutely not legit. Reacher's mission leads him into a sprawling criminal enterprise, forcing him to confront unresolved issues from his past, because as we know, Reacher's past always finds a way to catch up to him. The season also sees the return of Frances Neagley (Maria Sten), Reacher's trusted ally.

Reacher Season 3 is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 20, 2025, with the first three episodes available immediately, followed by weekly releases until March 27. Stay tuned to Collider for more.

