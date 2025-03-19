Prime Video’s Reacher has been a massive hit, with the latest season pulling in impressive viewership numbers. But for the equally impressive Alan Ritchson, who brings the towering ex-military investigator Jack Reacher to life, the real excitement comes when his character faces a true challenge on screen. While Reacher has always leaned into the character’s imposing physicality—faithfully adapting Lee Child’s vision of a near-unstoppable force with hands the size of Turkeys and abs that can't be penetrated by bullets—Ritchson argues that an invincible hero makes for dull storytelling. True, although a man whose muscles are so big from digging swimming pools is still hilarious.

Speaking to GamesRadar, Ritchson reflected on the importance of giving Reacher a real fight, even in a world where some actors insist on always looking unbeatable.

"We live in an age where there are a lot of actors out there. I'm not gonna name names, but like, there are people who just kind of have to be invincible in their roles. And what kind of fun is that for audiences?"

While Ritchson avoided calling out specific names, Hollywood is no stranger to action stars who have contractual clauses preventing their characters from taking too much damage. Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel and Jason Statham have been famously reported to have such clauses, ensuring their characters on screen are never seen as "weak", which is probably a different kind of weak in itself. However, Ritchson believes that approach takes away the tension that makes action scenes compelling.

Paulie Has Been Reacher's Biggest Challenge

In Reacher Season 3, the character faces one of his toughest opponents yet—a physical challenge that has been rare for the usually dominant hobo. Reacher is designed to be bigger, stronger, and more tactical than almost anyone he faces, but Ritchson believes that watching him struggle adds a crucial layer of drama.

"You know, if [Reacher] is like, too superhuman or indestructible, it's not gonna be that fun to watch. So it's really fun to pair him with somebody that makes you question whether or not he's gonna live."

While fans ultimately expect their hero to win, making the journey to victory uncertain is what keeps viewers engaged. In previous seasons, Reacher has focused on non-physical obstacles—complex investigations, betrayal, and moral dilemmas for both him and his 110th Special Investigators unit—but Season 3 raises the stakes by introducing a legitimate physical threat to the character, and the show is all the better for it.

Reacher Season 3 is streaming on Prime Video now.