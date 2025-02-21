Alan Ritchson may be a hilariously large action powerhouse, but even he had doubts about one of the most unexpected and genuinely hysterical moments in Reacher Season 3. The towering behemoth of an actor admitted that using a tiny phone hidden in the sole of his boot for a tense undercover scene made him feel more like a Saturday Night Live comedian than a ruthless ex-military enforcer.

"It's a little scary, I've got to be honest, because I felt like Will Ferrell on SNL," Ritchson, 42, told UPI recently as part of a promotional interview for the third season of Prime Video's certified smash hit. In fact,

The phone was so comically small that the production team sent it to his house before filming even began just to see how it would look in his hands.

"They mailed the phone to my house, way before I got to town to start shooting the show, just to see what it looked like with me holding it up to my head. It's a tiny phone and, so, every time I pulled it out of the shoe, I'd have an entire scene where I'm having some intense conversation through the phone. I felt a little ridiculous and I'm just sort of hoping and praying people will make memes of me."

What is 'Reacher' Season 3 About?

The new season, which debuted Thursday on Prime Video, adapts Lee Child’s novel Persuader and finds Jack Reacher (Ritchson) entangled in an intense undercover mission. Teaming up with Drug Enforcement Agent Susan Duffy, he infiltrates the world of Zachary Beck (Anthony Michael Hall), a ruthless rug merchant with a deadly sideline in drug trafficking. Beck is backed by his hilariously enormous bodyguard, Paulie (Olivier Richters), and a shadowy figure from Reacher’s past, Quinn (Brian Tee). For Ritchson, Persuader was always one of his favorite Jack Reacher novels, and he was eager to bring it to life.

"I love the fact that we're backing Reacher into a corner where he's this lone wolf trying to solve this problem, largely on his own, and he's doing it from a kind of prison. He's kind of handcuffed in a lot of ways. That just continually ratchets up the tension, and it's fun to read. It's even funner to play it on screen and, hopefully, it's fun for audiences to experience that."

Reacher Season 3's first three episodes are streaming now on Prime Video.