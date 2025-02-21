Alan Ritchson might make action sequences look effortless, but his latest water stunt in Reacher Season 3 was anything but easy.

Episode 3 of the hit Prime Video series sees Jack Reacher stripping down and navigating treacherous waters for a midnight escape. While fans were captivated by Ritchson’s tiny, little boxers, outrageous beefcake physique and intense dedication to the scene, the actor himself admits the experience was far from enjoyable. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Ritchson opened up about the challenge of filming the sequence.

"It was tough," he laughed. "That water work was pretty tricky, and stripping down and crawling across those cold, wet rocks naked was not the funnest for me and for just about anybody watching — but we did it because we love the show."

The sequence is lifted straight from Lee Child’s novel Persuader, which serves as the basis for Season 3. Ritchson revealed that, as much as he enjoyed the book, this particular moment was one he was hoping would be left out of the adaptation.

"Having read the book and enjoying it, that was the one [part] that I was like, 'I hope we skip over that. Maybe [Reacher] just crawls across the lawn, maybe he stays on the grass. But no, we actually built most of that world in a gigantic indoor pool."

A Return to Smallville for Alan Ritchson

Ritchson also shared details about the elaborate set created to bring the sequence to life, revealing that it featured a wave-making machine to simulate rough waters.

"I had some guys visit that have been on $400 million sets, like Aquaman, and sets that are just huge water world sets, and they're like, 'I've never seen anything like this for a water stunt,’" Ritchson said. "So yeah, it was crazy."

The Reacher star also admitted that filming the scene felt eerily similar to his time playing Aquaman on Smallville in the early 2000s.

"Yeah, it was pretty similar," he said. "Because the water was cold, and when I was a child on Smallville, we were in a glacial lake. It was just above freezing, and it felt a little bit like that up in Toronto shooting again. So I was having flashbacks — it's like my 'Nam.’"

The first three episodes of Reacher Season 3 are now streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping every Thursday at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT.