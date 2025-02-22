Anthony Michael Hall has always sought out roles that challenge expectations. From his early days as the quintessential 1980s nerd in The Breakfast Club and Sixteen Candles to his more recent work in The Dark Knight and Bosch: Legacy, Hall has spent his career proving he’s much more than just a Brat Pack alum. His latest role, however, might be his darkest yet. In Reacher Season 3, Hall plays Zachary Beck, a seemingly mild-mannered rug importer who — you will be stunned to learn — is, in reality, a powerful arms dealer caught in a dangerous power struggle. For the veteran actor, the chance to play a villain with a bit of meat on the bones in one of Prime Video’s biggest — literally — series was too compelling to pass up.

Speaking to Variety about the role in Reacher, Hall described Beck as a man trapped in a world of criminal intrigue, always looking over his shoulder.

“It’s a very rich character. He has a cover for his life and is operating within this framework of a criminal network. But there’s a power struggle, and he’s trying to stay alive as a criminal with this very dark side.”

But what makes Beck especially intriguing is his relationship with his son, Richard Beck, a subplot that adds unexpected emotional weight to his character. He said, “The B storyline is essentially his relationship with his son, Richard." For Hall, who became a father himself in June 2023, that dynamic took on new meaning. “Suddenly, I had a wealth of things to draw on,” he says. “That allowed me to really connect with the whole nature of the Richard and Zach relationship.”

Zachary Beck Wants Redemption in 'Reacher'

While Reacher has no shortage of dangerous criminals, Hall is determined to bring some humanity to his portrayal of Zachary Beck. “When you’re playing a dark character, you want to find some light in him,” he explains. “I think the light in him is his relationship with Richard. He’s very damaged, and it’s a damaged relationship. He’s looking to redeem himself to his son, so there’s that sense of self-forgiveness and redemption.”

As the remainder of the season will no doubt show, there's a lot more to Beck under the surface and his true motives should become clearer, the deeper Alan Ritchson's Reacher gets into Beck's network.

Reacher Season 3 is now streaming on Prime Video. Stay tuned for more updates.