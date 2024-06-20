The Big Picture Get ready for a new villain, Zachary Beck, in the upcoming season of Reacher - expect twists, turns, and a complex father-son dynamic.

Season 3 will showcase Reacher's espionage skills as he goes up against Beck's rug dealing operation with some unexpected twists.

With the addition of the new character Paulie and intense face-offs ahead, Reacher Season 3 promises to be another high-octane slug fest.

Brace yourselves, Reacher fans, we've got a new villain on the loose and he's hiding his twisted intentions in the shadows ahead of our next round with the beefcake with a heart of gold, as Anthony Michael Hall has dropped some juicy tidbits about his character in the upcoming third season of Reacher. This season, based on Lee Child's seventh Jack Reacher book, Persuader, promises new faces and more action than ever as Reacher (Alan Ritchson, aka the human wall) is back to take down a drug operation and save a DEA agent from some seriously dangerous situations.

In an interview with Inverse, Hall hinted at his new role as Zachary Beck. While he played coy on details, he did reveal that Beck is a rug dealer with a suspiciously shady business. Not that many of us have ever encountered rug dealers who didn't seem like villains in a TV series. Hall mentioned an intriguing father-son dynamic that will unfold, adding more layers to the already complex storyline. Here's what Hall had to say:

"I just wrapped Season 3 of Reacher, which I can’t really talk too much about... It’s a great character of Zachary Beck, who on the surface is a wholesale rug dealer, but there’s a lot more at play. There’s also a really interesting father-son dynamic, which unfurls in that season, too. So it’s going to be a really exciting season. I’m proud to be a part of it."

Who is Zachary Beck in 'Reacher'?

Image via Netflix

For those who haven't read the books, Zachary Beck is a person of interest for the DEA. Reacher, our turkey-fisted friend, "rescues" Beck's son in a staged kidnapping to infiltrate his operation. Season 3 will dive deep into espionage and subterfuge, showcasing Reacher's skills without the usual backup. Even Neagley (Maria Sten) will return, but she'll need more help to unravel Zachary's schemes.

And let's not forget about the new character, Paulie, played by Olivier Richters. This guy is even bigger than Reacher, if that's even possible. With Paulie on his side, Beck's character has some serious muscle backing him up. Expect intense face-offs and more mystery as Reacher uncovers the layers of Beck’s operations.

As production continues, more details will emerge. But one thing's for sure: Reacher Season 3 is gearing up to be another high-octane slug fest of a series. Stay tuned for more updates and get ready for some serious showdown moments.