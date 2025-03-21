With the finish line in sight, audiences are heading into the worst kind of drought — a Reacher drought. Soon, the third season of the Alan Ritchson-led action series will come to an end, but that doesn’t mean that the well has completely dried up just yet. After a record-breaking season that has already smashed milestone after milestone in viewership numbers, the title has blown past yet another goal post. The numbers have been tallied and the three-episode season debut is a major one for the action-packed series, as it achieved a spot on Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals.

In an impressive show of strength (what else would you expect from Ritchson’s Jack Reacher?), the title immediately exploded into second place on Nielsen’s chart for the week of February 17. While not every eye was on the new season, as the numbers are gathered from the title’s lifespan, a staggering 1.81 billion minutes of Reacher were viewed during that specific week. Out of the entire pie, the new episodes received 78% of the total, meaning previous installments drew in 22% of viewers. If you’re wondering how the breakdown works between men and women, 58% of eyes focused on the hulking and muscular Ritchson were male. This burst in viewership puts the show hot on the heels of its biggest numbers of all time, which fell during its February 2022 series debut. With plenty of time left, there’s still a chance that the next few weeks could see Reacher catching up to — or even surpassing — its previous record.

Just last week, it was reported that Prime Video was seeing record viewership numbers thanks to the return of Reacher. In its first 19 days alone, it earned 54.6 million views, eclipsing Fallout to become the most-watched title on the streamer. Its gargantuan numbers also give the title the bragging rights of being the top-streamed returning series in the history of the platform.

What’s With the Hype Around ‘Reacher’?