The Big Picture The upcoming third season of Reacher will be based on the novel Persuader by Lee Child, with Alan Ritchson returning as Jack Reacher.

Fans can expect the character of Frances Neagley, played by Maria Sten, to reprise her role in the series for the third season.

Reacher Season 2 achieved global success, becoming the most-watched title on Prime Video, and experiencing a 50% increase in viewership within three days of its release.

Prime Video has just announced that the upcoming third season of its massive success, Reacher, will be based on the novel Persuader by Lee Child. Alan Ritchson has already been confirmed as returning to the title role of Jack Reacher, posting updates on social media, and he won't be alone in the third season. After the successful introduction of Reacher's 'family', the 110th Special Investigations Unit, in the second season, fans will be delighted to find out that the character of Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) will be reprising her role in the series.

Prior to the release of the second season, when speaking with Collider's Christina Radish, Ritchson was hesitant to reveal what book was being adapted, but he did state that there would be no combining of stories from various novels and that the season would be based on "one of the favorites," adding that it would be "one of the best seasons yet." The first season was adapted from the first Reacher novel, Killing Floor, while Season 2 was based on Bad Luck and Trouble, revolving around Reacher and his "family" from the 110th, who find themselves under attack and being picked off one by one.

Currently, the third season of Reacher is in production in Toronto. The series received its renewal announcement in December 2023, just a fortnight prior to the premiere of its second season on Prime Video. During its launch weekend in 2023, Reacher Season 2 achieved the status of being the most-watched title on Prime Video globally, spanning both series and movies. Notably, the show witnessed a 50% surge in its worldwide viewership within the first three days following the release of its second season on December 15, 2023.

What Is the Jack Reacher Novel 'Persuader' About?

Persuader begins with Reacher witnessing an attempted kidnapping and instinctively intervening to save the target. This act of heroism draws him into a complex situation involving a DEA undercover operation. Reacher agrees to assist the DEA due to his personal interest in one of the suspects, a man named Quinn, whom Reacher believed he had killed ten years earlier. Quinn is associated with a criminal known as Beck, who is involved in smuggling operations.

The plot delves into Reacher's past, particularly his days in the military, and reveals a deeper motive behind his involvement in the case. Reacher infiltrates Beck's mansion by posing as an associate of a known criminal. As he gets deeper into the operation, he uncovers a larger conspiracy involving illegal arms trading and drug smuggling.

As of now, viewers can stream all episodes from the first and second seasons of Reacher on Prime Video. Watch Ritchson's announcement video below.

