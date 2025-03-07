The Big Man is back! Amazon Prime Video's hit Reacher is back with an action-packed third season that might just be the best so far. Alan Ritchson reprises his role as Jack Reacher, a former US Military policeman and self-described hobo who travels across the USA, often getting involved in dangerous missions. Season 3 is based on Lee Childs' novel Persuader and sees Reacher infiltrating a criminal enterprise after unexpectedly coming across an enemy from his past whom he thought long dead.

Like the two previous seasons, Reacher's third effort features a new cast of characters that both help and oppose Reacher. From mysterious businessmen to hulking and violent bodyguards, Reacher Season 3 has its fair share of interesting characters, but who is the best? This list will rank the best characters from Reacher's third season based on their personality, roles in the story, and how they measure against previous players in this thrilling world.

10 Xavier Quinn/Julius McCabe

Played by Brian Tee