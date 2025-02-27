For an author, seeing an adaptation improve on the source material can be both gratifying and a little frustrating. Lee Child, the creator of Reacher, has no problem admitting that Prime Video’s hit series has, at times, done just that, admitting to Entertainment Weekly that it's "really annoying when they do it better than I did". The latest season of Reacher adapts Child’s seventh book, Persuader, and while it largely sticks to the novel’s structure, the show makes a few key changes—including the return of Frances Neagley (Maria Sten), a character who wasn’t in the original story but has become a fan-favorite on the show, even earning her own offshoot in the process.

Alan Ritchson’s Jack Reacher is back to doing what he does best—drifting into a town, finding trouble, and punching the sh*t out of it. But Season 3 shakes things up when a staged kidnapping pulls him into an undercover DEA operation, forcing him to go deep into a criminal organization. It's effective, and extremely compelling, not to mention funny seeing Reacher of all people trying to blend in. Now, while that's an extremely faithful reenactment of Persuader, it still presents a challenge in translating the book’s format to television. Child explained that much of Reacher’s internal decision-making in the novels happens inside his head, which isn’t an option in a visual medium. That's where Neagley comes in.

"When you read the book, what a lot of readers love is that a lot of the action has taken place in Reacher's head — he's thinking things through, and people love to think along with Reacher. But you cannot do that on the screen. You can't have Reacher sitting there for eight minutes puzzling something out — that's really bad television. We need an intimate partner, somebody that he really knows and really trusts that they can have the back-and-forth that illustrates what he's thinking."

Lee Child Thinks Maria Sten Is the Definitive Neagley

While Neagley is a recurring character in the books, she was never meant to be in Persuader. However, Sten’s portrayal of the ex-military investigator has been such a hit that Child now sees her as the definitive version of the character.

"People have asked me, when I think of Reacher now, do I see Alan Ritchson? And the answer to that is really no, because Reacher has been fixed in my mind for so long," admitted Child. "But when I see Neagley, I do see Maria Sten. I've lost sight of how I originally conceived of her. She owns that role now so much, and she's getting her own show based on it, which is thoroughly deserved."

Why Didn't We Get Naked Reacher?