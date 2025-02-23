Jack Reacher has never been short of powerful enemies, but Reacher Season 3 is raising the stakes with Brian Tee stepping in as Francis Xavier Quinn, a villain as ruthless as he is cunning, and the man himself is relishing "playing chess" with the world's biggest and least subtle detective. Collider's Aidan Kelley caught up with Tee at the Spirit Awards, where the actor reflected on joining the Reacher universe and crafting a villain worthy of the biggest man with the tiniest phone (Alan Ritchson).

Tee wasted no time in giving credit to showrunner Nick Santora for trusting him with the role. "My thanks to Nick Santora, the creator-showrunner, for meeting with me and having the creativity to really look at this character and try to elevate it in every single way," Tee said. "I think what Reacher needed was a really formidable foe, but not just in the brawn kind of way, which we actually have. If you've seen the first three episodes, you know—someone actually bigger than Reacher."

That "someone" is Olivier Richters' Paulie, a towering seven-foot bodyguard who provides the brute force behind Quinn’s criminal operation. But while Paulie may be physically larger than Reacher (a rarity in itself), Tee believes it's Quinn’s intelligence that makes him a true adversary, as Reacher can always find a way to beat someone physically, but perhaps not on an intellectual field of battle.

"What makes this season so much more compelling is there’s someone just as smart, if not smarter, behind the scenes," he explained. "And it’s these wonderful multiple mysteries coming together, but we’re all playing chess at the same time, trying to out-move one another. And I think that’s what really makes it sing as far as this season."

What is 'Reacher' Season 3 About?

Based on Persuader, the seventh novel in Lee Child’s Jack Reacher series, Reacher Season 3 follows Ritchson's gigantic, robotic, violent slab of meat as he infiltrates a dangerous criminal empire. Quinn (Tee), a ghost from Reacher’s past, has resurfaced after years in hiding, now pulling strings from the shadows. Now struggling for his life while undercover, Reacher must navigate a deadly web of deception and power struggles, pitting himself against Quinn’s intellect and Paulie’s raw strength, while working for Zachary Beck's (Anthony Michael Hall) "rug company".

Reacher Season 3 is streaming now on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.