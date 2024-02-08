The Big Picture Anthony Michael Hall and Sonya Cassidy join Season 3 of Reacher , which stars Alan Ritchson and Maria Sten.

Reacher is an action-thriller series about a retired Military Police Officer caught in a deadly conspiracy.

The release date for Reacher Season 3 has not yet been announced, but the first two seasons are available for streaming on Prime Video.

Production on Reacher's third season is fully underway at the moment in Toronto, and casting for the series is starting to emerge following the confirmation that Alan Ritchson would return, naturally, as the man with fists the size of Thanksgiving turkeys alongside Frances Neagley (Maria Sten). Now, Prime Video has announced that two new members will be jumping aboard the skull-crushing chain, in the shape of Anthony Michael Hall and Sonya Cassidy, who have both signed on to be series regulars.

Hall, known for his roles in Amazon Freevee's Bosch: Legacy and Halloween Kills, has been cast to play the character of Zachary Beck. Beck is depicted as a successful yet intimidating businessman, a widower, and the single parent of a 20-year-old son named Richard. He runs a rug import business, which Reacher and his team believe to be a front for illicit activities. Cassidy (The Man Who Fell to Earth, Lodge 49) will play Susan Duffy, who is a highly intelligent and resilient DEA agent from Boston, known for her sharp wit and sarcastic humor.

Reacher has been a colossal smash for Amazon and Prime Video. In the first week of its release, the series dominated the competition as it climbed to the second position in Nielsen's streaming top 10, and the number one spot for original series monitored by the platform. Within the first three days of the second season's release on Prime Video, it gained an incredible 1.7 billion minutes of viewership. Not bad for Dad TV.

What Is Season 3 of 'Reacher' About?

The third season will be based on the Lee Child novel, Persuader. The book sees Reacher inadvertently witnessing an attempted kidnapping and instinctively intervening to save the target, leading him into a complex operation with the DEA. The operation's goal is to infiltrate and take down a notorious drug trafficker named Zachary Beck (who, we now know, will be played in slimy fashion by Hall), who operates from a heavily fortified lakeside mansion.

The story is driven by Reacher's personal vendetta against a man from his past, Francis Xavier Quinn, who he believed was dead. Quinn, a former military police officer like Reacher, is now working for Beck. Reacher's involvement with the DEA operation serves as a cover for his true intention: to settle the score with Quinn, who was responsible for the death of a woman Reacher was close to.

There is currently no release date for Reacher Season 3. The first two seasons are streaming now on Prime Video.

