Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) hits the road once again in Season 3 of Reacher. Based on the novel series by Lee Child, every season poses a different mission for this Army official turned drifter. The third installment in the series is based on Child’s seventh book “Persuader”, which sees Reacher teaming up with the Drug Enforcement Administration and hunt down Zachary Beck (Anthony Michael Hall), a seemingly innocent businessman whose rug import business is a possible cover-up for a wide scale drug operation. With his confidante Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) by his side, and new faces along the way in the assist, Reacher’s all tangled up in a new criminal conspiracy.

Season 3 of Reacher officially premieres on February 20, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video. In the meantime, check out who’s starring in the brand new season of the Reacher Season 3 cast and character guide.

Alan Ritchson

Reacher

Image via Prime Video

Ritchson stars as Reacher, the former U.S. Army military police major turned drifter. With nothing but his essentials, some pocket money from his Army stipends, and no place to call home, Reacher goes around the country only to find himself in a web of conspiracies; specifically the one in Margrave, Georgia. A towering man of few words, Reacher lets all his actions do the talking. That’s not to say he’s all brawns but no brains. On the contrary, Reacher’s sharp and observant mind makes him a killer asset. Still, at the of the day, his firm moral compass grounds him amid all this criminal insanity.

Ritchson’s long acting career dates back to his roles in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Blue Mountain State, and Blood Drive. Having played in different genres, Ritchson’s cementing himself as a man of action, thanks to his role in Guy Ritchie’s espionage war ensemble The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and his upcoming action comedy flick Playdate.

Maria Sten

Frances Neagley

Image via Prime Video

Sten stars as Frances Neagley, one of the more consistent characters in Reacher who’s appeared in all three seasons. A former Master Sergeant in the U.S. Army, Frances was specially chosen by Reacher to join his elite 110th MP Special Investigations Unit. Today, she’s an accomplished private investigator based in Chicago. Although their relationship has seen its ups and downs, Reacher can confidently depend on Frances whenever trouble lies ahead. It also helps that Frances knows Reacher even better than he does Outside of her sleuth work, Frances came from a tough background, having to juggle work, study, and taking care of her father.

Sten can be seen in the cult series Swamp Thing as Liz Tremayne, starring alongside Crystal Reed and Jennifer Beals. The actress also played the lead role of Jillian Hope Hodgson on Syfy’s Channel Zero. Most recently, Sten was announced to take on the lead role in her own Reacher spin-off, titled Neagley.

Anthony Michael Hall

Zachary Beck

Image via Prime Video

Hall stars as Zachary Beck, the new antagonist in Season 3 of Reacher. At home, he’s a single father of his 20-year-old son. But to crime syndicates, he’s a shady businessman whose rug import company, Bizarre Bazaar, plays a huge role in a sinister operation in a wide-scale illegal sting. Famous for portraying Brian Johnson, a.k.a. “The Brain” in the John Hughes coming-of-age hit The Breakfast Club, Hall continued his career with roles in The Dead Zone and Bosch: Legacy.

Johnny Berchtold

Richard Beck

Image via Prime Video

Johnny Berchtold stars as Richard Beck, Zachary’s artistic 20-year-old son. Currently a college student, underneath Richard’s exterior lies a traumatic past. A victim of a tragic kidnapping, the scars of what happened to him as a teenager still remain to this day. Having started his acting career at an early age, one of Berchtold’s highlights includes starring alongside Julia Roberts in Gaslit for Starz and Hulu’s Tiny Beautiful Things. Outside of the screen, Berchtold has been active off-Broadway, starring as the lead of Bess Wohl’s Camp Siegfried.

Olivier Richters

Paulie

Image via Prime Video

Olivier Richters stars as Paulie, the former U.S. Army member turned bodyguard for Zachary. With his towering physique, it’s not often audiences get to see another character literally overshadow Reacher’s massive build. A professional bodybuilder by trade, Richters is best known by his other name, “The Dutch Giant.” Standing tall at a whopping 7’2”, his figure not only caught the attention of the Guinness World Record but also the TV and film industry. Before Reacher, Richters shocked audiences with his cameos in The King’s Man and Marvel’s Black Widow. His other projects include Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Borderlands.

Sonya Cassidy

Susan Duffy

Image via Prime Video

Sonya Cassidy stars as Susan Duffy, a Special Agent for the DEA nobody wants to mess with. With a keen intellect, encyclopedia general knowledge, and an attitude that’s tough as nails, she’s an asset to the Boston Field Office. Just like her mind, her tongue and sense of humor are just as sharp. Cassidy previously appeared in Lodge 49, Humans, and The Man Who Fell to Earth.

Roberto Montesinos

Guillermo Villanueva

Image via Prime Video

Roberto Montesinos stars as Guillermo Villanueva, a DEA agent who’s on the brink of retirement — that is until he learns that he has something to do with Reacher’s ongoing investigation. Despite his gruff exterior, Guillermo has a kind heart, even serving as Susan’s mentor and the father figure she never had. Montesinos’ previous acting gigs include 9-1-1: Lone Star and Southland. Before his acting career, Montesinos spent eight years serving in the US Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program.

Brian Tee

Francis Xavier Quinn

Image via Prime Video

Brian Tee stars as Francis Xavier Quinn, an ex-lieutenant colonel who was previously on Reacher’s watchlist for selling top-secret military assets to nations with dangerous vendettas. No stranger to Prime Video, Tee previously appeared in Expats as Clarke Woo, the husband to Nicole Kidman’s Margaret. His television portfolio also includes playing Dr. Ethan Choi in NBC’s Chicago Med. Tee’s also branched out to movies, having appeared in Justin Lin’s The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift and starring in Michael Bay’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2 as Shredder.

Daniel David Stewart

Steven Elliot

Image via Wrightwood

Daniel David Stewart stars as Steven Elliot, the final piece in the DEA team assigned to work closely around Reacher. A rising rookie, Steven’s in for a real shock on the field. Stewart previously starred alongside Andie MacDowell in Red Right Hand and played Nick Corrado in Apple TV+’s For All Mankind — the latter currently set for Season 5.

Reacher Season 3 premieres on Prime Video on February 20, 2025.