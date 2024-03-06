The Big Picture Reacher Season 3 will feature new cast members Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Roberto Montesinos, and Daniel David Stewart.

The new season is based on Lee Child's Persuader , with Maria Sten, Anthony Michael Hall, and Sonya Cassidy also joining the cast.

Season 2 of Reacher was a global hit on Prime Video, becoming the #1 title worldwide during its premiere weekend.

Reacher is coming back for more, and he's got some new friends coming for the ride as more casting news just got announced for its upcoming third season. Alan Ritchson, for it is he who portrays Jack Reacher, the man with hands the size of dinner plates, the man whose sheer mass can deflect bullets, and the man who never met a Clark bar he could reject, will be joined by four new co-stars for his latest adventures.

Brian Tee, recently acclaimed for his leading role in the Prime Video series Expats, has secured the role of Quinn, a character known for his daunting physical presence and past as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army. Reacher had previously investigated Quinn a decade ago for his involvement in selling military secrets to foreign adversaries. Joining Tee is Johnny Berchtold, who will portray Richard Beck, a young, sensitive, and creative college student who endured the loss of his mother in his childhood and stands as the sole child of businessman Zachary Beck (played by Anthony Michael Hall). His character's backstory includes a harrowing kidnapping five years prior, which resulted in severe physical and emotional scars.

Roberto Montesinos has been selected for the role of Guillermo Villanueva, a DEA agent nearing retirement. As a mentor and father figure to Agent Susan Duffy (Sonya Cassidy), Villanueva is characterized by his portly appearance, worn knees, and a jovial sense of humor. His affectionate yet playful relationship with Duffy highlights their deep bond, while finally, Daniel David Stewart joins the cast as Steven Elliot, a rookie DEA agent with a clean-cut appearance and a likable personality. As someone new to the field and eager to learn, Elliot embodies the fresh-faced enthusiasm of a rookie.

What Is the New Season of 'Reacher' About?

In the exhilarating third season of the drama series, inspired by Persuader, the 7th installment in Lee Child’s internationally acclaimed book series, Reacher embarks on a covert mission to save an informant from a menacing adversary linked to his past. It has been confirmed that Maria Sten will reprise her role as Frances Neagley in Season 3, with Anthony Michael Hall and Cassidy joining the cast as Zachary Beck and Susan Duffy, respectively. The production of Reacher Season 3 is underway in Toronto.

Reacher's second season was the #1 title on Prime Video worldwide across both series and movies in 2023 during its premiere weekend (based on viewership). The total global audience for the series grew between seasons in the first three days after the second season’s debut on December 15, 2023. All episodes of the first two seasons of Reacher are now streaming on Prime Video.

