Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Reacher Season 3.The Prime Video juggernaut Reacher just wrapped up its third season in a hard-hitting and exciting fashion. Reacher fits perfectly alongside the streamers' other hyper-violent and mature adaptations, such as The Boys, Invincible, and Fallout, delivering on some blood-soaked action, paired with a certain air of subtle comedy, showcasing that the series don't need to take themselves entirely too seriously. Alan Ritchson stands tall as the titular character, bringing a no-nonsense tone to the series overall, and has been touted as the perfect man to step in the shoes of Jack Reacher by his creator, Lee Child. As with any adaptation, changes must be made when taking a story from the page to the screen, and Reacher is no exception.

Reacher Season 3 is an adaptation of Child’s seventh novel in the acclaimed Jack Reacher series, Persuader, one of the most beloved novels in the entire series. While the overall undercover plot is the same as the novel, there is a glaring omission in the series: Zachary Beck’s (Anthony Michael Hall) wife, Elizabeth Beck. Beck’s son, Richard (Johnny Berchtold), reveals to Reacher that she died when he was very young, while in the novel, she was around during all the shady business goings-on as Reacher climbs the ranks of Beck’s security detail to get to his ultimate goal, Xavier Quinn (Brian Tee).

What Was Elizabeth Beck’s Role in the ‘Reacher’ Novel?

Image via Jasper Savage/Prime

Elizabeth Beck does not have a major role in Persuader, but her presence is felt throughout the book since she too is a prisoner in her own home along with the rest of the Beck family. As Reacher infiltrates Beck's criminal operation, he gets to know Elizabeth, learning about her life of being a forced recluse and even being abused by her husband's bodyguard, Paulie, who in Reacher Season 3 is portrayed by the seven-foot-two behemoth Olivier Richters. With Elizabeth being absent from the series, it definitely allowed a reprieve from the depiction of gratuitous manhandling of a female character on screen. Taking Elizabeth out of the equation discards another blooming relationship Reacher could have had within the series, but the writers had an apt replacement for it that enhanced the narrative of the Beck family from a more nuanced perspective.

In Persuader, Elizabeth takes on the role Richard has in Season 3 of Reacher. Except she is more of a cliché damsel-in-distress-type role, fully aware of the danger that has engulfed her family, but has no power to help get her family out of this precarious position. In the novel, she is the one who discovers Reacher is undercover. Instead of selling him out to Beck, she begs Reacher to help dig her family out of the deep hole her husband has dug for all of them. They even work together in a few instances to help Reacher advance his standing in the ongoing case to get to Quinn, and hopefully free their family.

Cutting Elizabeth Beck Actually Enhanced 'Reacher' Season 3