Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Reacher Season 3 finale.Reacher Season 3 reaches its action-packed finale, "Unfinished Business." The ATF sting on Francis Xavier Quinn (Brian Tee) goes FUBAR, as Quinn's forces organize an ambush. With the ATF agents killed, that leaves only Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson), Agent Susan Duffy (Sonya Cassidy), Agent Guillermo Villanueva (Roberto Montesinos), and Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) to come to the rescue at Zachary Beck's (Anthony Michael Hall) birthday party. However, an army of federal agents is less than necessary when Jack Reacher is involved. It's time to unpack the ending of Reacher Season 3, where all hell breaks loose.

Chaos Breaks Out at the Beck Mansion in the 'Reacher' Season 3 Finale

Image via Prime Video

Following the ambush by Quinn's forces on the ATF team, Reacher, Duffy, Villaneuva, and Zachary Beck rush back to the Beck mansion, where Richard Beck (Johnny Berchtold) and Teresa Daniel (Storm Steenson) remain in grave danger. During the party, Quinn deals with the Yemeni arms buyers. Meanwhile, Team Reacher arrives back at the Beck estate using Quinn's trucks. Duffy, Villanueva, and Zachary sneak into the party, and Neagley disguises herself as a waiter. When Paul "Paulie" Van Hoven (Olivier Richters) gets suspicious about the trucks, Reacher takes him by surprise, and we finally get the epic fight scene we've been waiting to see for the entire season: Reacher vs. Paulie.

Needless to say, the writers have done an excellent job of building to this confrontation throughout the season, and it does not disappoint. Reacher fights Paulie in probably the best fight sequence of the season, and possibly the show's entire history. The two fight across the Beck estate, rolling off the cliffs into the ocean. Reacher initially believes Paulie has drowned after he knocks the bodyguard out in the ocean, but that only temporarily delays Van Hoven, who stalks the wounded Reacher back to the Beck estate.

Meanwhile, all hell breaks loose at the Beck mansion, with Villanueva, Duffy, and Neagley engaging the Yemeni buyers and Quinn's thugs. Duffy finally reunites with young Teresa, saving her from an arms dealer Quinn had sold her to as a gift. Zachary Beck finds Quinn, who has taken Richard hostage, holding him at gunpoint with the toy Roy Rogers gun that Richard gave him as a birthday gift. Unfortunately, Beck's ruse fails, as the barrel of the broken gun falls off, revealing that it's a fake. An unhinged Quinn guns down Beck, but Richard manages to run away to safety.

Reacher and Paulie's epic showdown heads back to the security gate. After fighting over the giant machine gun that Paulie had kept at the gate since early in the season, Paulie turns the weapon on Reacher. The psychotic giant believes he has the upper hand and gloats at Reacher. However, after Paulie fires the weapon, it explodes in his face, shooting him in the neck. Reacher's quick thinking triumphs once again, as he'd managed to plug the machine gun with a bullet and trick Paulie. Reacher explains all of this to the mortally wounded Paulie, who bleeds out as he meets his karmic demise.

Reacher Finally Takes His Revenge on Quinn in the Season 3 Finale

Image via Jasper Savage/Prime

Quinn's Russian business associates arrive to retrieve the money Quinn was supposed to receive from his buyers, but Reacher refuses to let the gangsters take Quinn without getting his revenge for the murder of Sgt. Dominique Kohl (Mariah Robinson). Duffy and Villanueva back up Reacher, and Neagley shows up with a grenade, offering a trade to the Russian mobsters: Quinn for the buyers' money, which she acquired during the shootout. The leader, Taktarov (Aleks Paunovic), accepts the offer and leaves Quinn with Reacher and his allies. In a humorous moment, the resourceful Neagley reveals the grenade was a dud, a decorative paperweight she retrieved from Beck's office. With Paulie and all of Quinn's thugs now dead, Quinn has nowhere to escape.

The rest of the group leaves Reacher alone with Quinn at the business end of a shotgun. The vicious arms dealer still attempts to talk his way out, not remembering his past with Reacher, but Reacher reminds Quinn of Dominique's name. In a flash, Quinn remembers what happened years earlier when he brutally murdered Sgt. Kohl and was nearly killed by Reacher. Reacher gets the satisfaction of Quinn's "Cousin Rhonda" moment before he unloads his shotgun point-blank in Quinn's face, finally achieving the righteous vengeance that he has sought for the entire season.

Reacher Parts Ways With His Allies in the Season 3 Finale