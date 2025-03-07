The fight against Zachary Beck (Anthony Michael Hall) and Xavier Quinn (Brian Tee) just got a whole lot more personal for Reacher’s DEA Agent Susan Duffy. Season 3, Episode 5 delivered one of the show’s most gut-wrenching moments yet, as Daniel David Stewart’s Steven Eliot met a brutal end at the hands of Cooper (Ronnie Rowe). Now, Sonya Cassidy, who plays Duffy, is opening up about how this devastating loss fuels her character’s determination in the remaining episodes.

Eliot's death caught us all off guard, ensuring that it was as shocking as it was gruesome. After spending multiple episodes guarding the bound and restless Cooper in a remote cabin, the young agent made one fatal mistake—lighting a cigarette for his prisoner. Cooper, having secretly taken a swig of rubbing alcohol and spat it at the lighter, knocking Eliot off his feet with a sudden burst of flames. What followed that was a grisly, brutal and extended beating with Eliot dead, after Cooper stomped his head repeatedly. It was a horrible moment for audiences as a well-liked character met a miserable end.

Cassidy didn’t mince words when discussing the impact of Eliot’s death, describing it as a turning point in the story. "The loss of Eliot is horrendous. Horrendous," Cassidy told TVLine. "It is unimaginable to lose one of your team, someone who was so young."

But the loss isn’t just personal, it’s also a brutal reminder of how things are slipping out of control for the team investigating Beck’s operation. "It’s also a tragic sign of where they’re at at that point,” Cassidy explained. “They’re losing. People are dying, and they’re not getting any closer to taking down these guys or finding Teresa [Duffy’s informant who vanished while undercover at Beck’s].”

“They Will Rue the Day They Did This”

Eliot’s death also sparks a fire in Duffy, turning the seasoned DEA agent into a relentless force who is now utterly determined to bring Beck’s operation down.

"In that moment, we’re at a crossroads with Duffy," Cassidy continued. "She’s like, ‘Do I continue doing this? How much longer do I keep trying?’ But she is so determined and driven that she chooses the path of, ‘His death cannot have been for nothing, so let’s just f—ing do this.’” With only three episodes left in Season 3, Duffy is done playing it safe.

"Duffy can see one path and nothing can deter her from it at this point. It is very dangerous, it’s maybe not necessarily the right thing, but I admire her for it — and it makes for better television, as well!”

Reacher Season 3 is streaming now on Prime Video. New episodes drop on Thursdays.

