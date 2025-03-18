The latest episode of Reacher Season 3 delivered one of its most harrowing moments yet in the shape of a tense, life or death game of Russian Roulette scene that left both the characters and the cast shaken. The moment saw the man thought to be Julius McCabe (Brian Tee), the brutal enforcer of Bizarre Bazaar magnate Zachary Beck (Anthony Michael Hall), force Beck’s son Richard (Johnny Berchtold) to play multiple rounds of the deadly game, all while Beck watched in horror, helpless as Paulie (Olivier Richters) held a gun to his head.

McCabe, better known to Reacher (Alan Ritchson) as Xavier Quinn, wanted to send a message to Beck to tell him that failing to keep his operation in check by allowing federal agents and an undercover Reacher to infiltrate his empire was unacceptable. For Hall, who plays beck, the scene was

emotionally intense and physically demanding due to the grueling overnight shoot.

“Personally, I was very charged up to do that scene. We happened to be shooting at the back mansion, and we got to the scene late at night…. It was an all-nighter for us, and to maintain that level of energy was a lot of fun. That’s one thing you learn, is sort of how to contain your energy, how to reserve it.”

Hall admitted that staying focused during such a long and emotional sequence required some unconventional methods.

“All I have to do is step outside and freeze my ass off in Toronto,” he joked. “That is a wake-up!”

For Tee, on the other hand, the scene thrived on the intense energy exchanged between the actors. “I mean, it was an intense scene. No question,” Tee said. “It was great to be able to bump heads and then also feed off of each other’s energy, and act and react, because I think that the best scenes come alive that way. We have to be authentic in every single moment to make it really pop, and I think we accomplished that, for sure.”

The Russian Roulette Scene "Felt Real" To Olivier Richters

As the towering enforcer Paulie, Olivier Richters had a front-row seat to the chilling sequence and struggled to stay in character amid the heart-wrenching performance from Hall. “I felt so sorry for your [on-screen] son, because I was there watching, and I had to keep my straight face [as Paulie],” Richters said to Hall. “But it was so sad to see!”

New episodes of Reacher premiere on Thursdays on Prime Video.