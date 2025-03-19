We've got two episodes left of this thrilling season of Prime Video's smash-hit series, Reacher, which people can't get enough of. And while we're sad that we won't see Alan Ritchson for a while, let's enjoy him while we can. Ahead of tomorrow's penultimate episode, Collider is thrilled to present an exclusive sneak peek at one of our favorite series, with Episode 7 — entitled "L.A. Story" — putting the pieces into place for what is sure to be an explosive conclusion to the best season of Reacher yet. In the episode, Reacher and Duffy (Sonya Cassidy) travel to Los Angeles to cut a deal with one of Quinn’s colleagues. Meanwhile, Quinn (Brian Tee) makes final preparations for a massive criminal sale that is about to go down.

In our exclusive look at the episode, we see Reacher and Duffy at what looks like a very snazzy and sunny venue where they confront someone who they believe can help them. When the impolite gentleman refuses, Reacher uses his unique powers of persuasion to convince him to come along, lest he end up in a situation that would be most unpleasant. Sometimes it's nice to see the big guy using his brains over his brawn, and this is a great example of that.

How Good Is 'Reacher'?

Well, we love it here. The series has a hugely impressive 97% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Collider's Nate Richard praised the show for "sticking the landing," in its finale episodes, hailing the flashback episode where we see Reacher bonding with a talented young rookie as a particular highlight. In his review, he wrote:

"Even though this new season of Reacher feels more like a traditional action-crime show, it's still one of the better ones of its ilk. While the central mystery might lack some of the muscle, it's still incredibly entertaining and immensely watchable. The season's standout episode in particular revolves around Reacher flashing back to his time as an Army police major as he works on a case with a talented young rookie named Dominique Kohl (Mariah Robinson). Not only does this episode take the series to even darker places than what we've seen before, but it also makes for one of the most emotional hours of Reacher to date."

Reacher is streaming now on Prime Video, with new episodes streaming weekly every Thursday. Check out our exclusive sneak peek at this week's episode above.