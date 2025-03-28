“In an investigation, assumptions kill.” Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) finally closed the book on his adventures in Maine in Season 3 of Reacher. Marking the ex-military officer’s first undercover mission throughout the television series, the wandering drifter is pulled into a world of shady truck deliveries, unregulated business meetings, and contraband weapon sales — courtesy of business magnate Zachary Beck (Anthony Michael Hall). But the more Reacher gets sucked into this criminal underbelly, the more he realizes that Zachary’s just a mere puppet. The real perpetrator is out there in plain sight, and it just so happens to be someone from Reacher’s painful military past.

Based on Lee Child’s “Persuader,” Season 3 is a high point of the series thus far, and the Reacher universe is just getting started. With a Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) spin-off underway and a Season 4 confirmed for future production, crime doesn’t sleep as long as Reacher is awake. Without further ado, here’s every Reacher Season 3 episode ranked based on the action, the story, and how well it keeps the momentum going.