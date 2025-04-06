Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Reacher Season 3.Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher has been showcased as an absolute tank of a human. Not only are his muscles massive, but he has an impressive level of intelligence and unparalleled tactical and strategic thinking that adds to his almost unstoppable advantage over his enemies. Throughout the first two seasons of the sensation that has dominated Prime Video's charts, I was starting to think there was no challenge Reacher could beat down with his bare hands. Luckily, Season 3 of Reacher gave me the greatest gift imaginable — a foe who can finally kick Reacher's ass.

Season 3 of Reacher, which adapted Lee Child's 2003 novel Persuader, finally introduced a real challenge for our favorite big guy, Paul "Paulie" Van Hoven (Olivier Richters). Ritchers is a whopping seven-foot-two, 360-lb bodybuilder who towers over Ritchson, who clocks in at six-foot-two and 235 lbs. Ritchers holds the Guinness World Record for the world's tallest bodybuilder, and his acting background, to boot, simply made him the only person who could possibly bring this character to life from the page to the screen. As soon as Reacher and Paulie shared the same scene together, I was clamoring for these two behemoths to clash, and it was well worth the wait when they did.

The Showdown Between Reacher and Paulie Was Set Up Perfectly

Image via Prime

Throughout Season 1 and 2 of Reacher, the titular hero pummels through any opposition with ease, but when he finally stands toe to toe with Paulie, Reacher has finally met his match, at least regarding size and strength. This season took its time setting up the eventual brawl between the two men of gargantuan proportions, so much so that the finale needed to deliver tenfold on the teases placed throughout the season to send myself and all the other Reacher fans around the globe home satisfied. This on-screen challenge is even echoed by the man who plays Reacher himself. In an interview with GamesRadar, Ritchson spoke about the importance of showing that there are obstacles for Reacher from a physical standpoint that are hard for him to overcome. Having a main character who is an invincible force makes the overall narrative stale and boring, showing that Reacher really needed to bring his A-game with Paulie, it raises the stakes and really gave me someone to root for while watching the Season 3 finale.

The series teed up the face-off perfectly in Season 3, Episode 2, "Truckin'," when Reacher challenges Paulie to a round of "Bavarian arm wrestling," where we get to see Reacher utilize his brains to make Paulie punch himself in the face. Later in Episode 5, "Smackdown," Reacher learns just how formidable Paulie is when one open-handed slap rattles Reacher to his core, something that has never been shown in the series thus far. Reacher also played a little bit of mind games against his bigger nemesis throughout the season, claiming Paulie's potential use of steroids, seeing as Reacher is usually the biggest guy in the room, he knows how to hit where it hurts when it comes to verbal jabs. This aspect of Reacher in this adaptation is one of the biggest changes from the novels, where he is more of the silent type, but in the series Ritchson's charm and wit are shown in full force with quick and hilarious dialogue, especially coming from a guy who's such a straight shooter.

Reacher vs. Paulie Was a Clash for the Ages