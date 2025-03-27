Today, tragically, marked the end of Reacher's third and best season on Prime Video, but it also featured an epic conclusion to the season-long feud between Alan Ritchson's Reacher and Olivier Richters' Dutch giant, Paulie. To mark the most brutal fight you're liable to see this year, Collider is thrilled to give our viewers an exclusive sneak peek at the brutality between the two behemoths.

In our exclusive look at the Season 3 finale, Reacher squares off against Paulie with, yes, a giant chain and tries to choke out the bigger guy in a no-holds-barred brawl that’s more demolition derby than standard fight scene. This is the moment fans have been waiting for all season — Reacher, fueled by rage, justice, and possibly a week’s worth of black coffee and Clark Bars, taking on a man who headbutts shovels for fun. Set outside the Beck mansion, the fight is as bone-crunching as they come, with everything from a rake to a support beam getting destroyed along the way. And yes, you will believe a man can be hanged with a chain and still come back swinging.

And while the entire episode is packed with high-octane chaos — including Neagley and Duffy going undercover, Villanueva committing bathroom-based murder, and Beck making the ultimate sacrifice for his son — it’s the Reacher vs. Paulie showdown that fans will be talking about for weeks and weeks to come. Just don't expect to see Paulie in Reacher Season 4.

How Good Is 'Reacher' Season 3?

The third season of Reacher has been the show’s best yet, with critics and fans praising its mix of gritty action, darker emotional beats, and a central mystery that manages to stay grounded while still delivering an explosive payoff. Collider’s Nate Richard highlighted the season’s flashback episode, which serves to explain why Reacher goes undercover and takes this case so personally, as a standout, writing:

“Even though this new season of Reacher feels more like a traditional action-crime show, it’s still one of the better ones of its ilk. While the central mystery might lack some of the muscle, it’s still incredibly entertaining and immensely watchable.”

The series also continues to be a hit with audiences, holding a 97% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes and routinely topping Prime Video’s streaming charts. And with a fourth season already confirmed, the adventures of Jack "Don't Call Me Jack" Reacher are far from over.

Reacher Season 3 is streaming now on Prime Video.