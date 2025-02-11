Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novels have always made one thing clear, and that is quite simply: Reacher is a stupidly big man, a walking wall of muscle, built like a brick sh*thouse who intimidates just about everyone he meets. Obviously, Prime Video then had to find someone who actually existed and looked like that and somehow found Alan Ritchson. They struck gold with the big man, who has as much heart as he does heft, but sometimes when you get a big man, nobody seems a threat. But for Reacher Season 3, based on Child’s novel Persuader, the showrunners had to up the ante. They needed to find someone who could make even Ritchson’s Reacher look small.

Well, they managed it and holy hell it looks amazing. They brought in Dutch actor Olivier Richters, who, at a staggering 7’2”, plays the villainous Paulie, a guy so massive that he makes Reacher look like Hugh Grant in Wonka. Empire has just released a new image from the series and the size difference is staggering. Now, Reacher might be able to take down most enemies without much effort, but Paulie is a different kettle of fish — which is something he probably eats as the equivalent of a stick of gum or something.

Olivier Richters Promises the Biggest 'Reacher' Showdown Yet

Speaking to Empire, Richters promised that the encounter between the two would be bruising to say the least.

“The effort they put into Reacher versus Paulie is astonishing. We might be a little bit immortal in the fight, because it continues for so long. I’m not going to say we’re going to win an Oscar for the fight scene, but it’s going to be spectacular."

And while Paulie wants to kill Reacher, Richters loves Ritchson and that came across clearly in the interview, as one of Hollywood's nicest and most humble stars continues on this path to mega stardom which is clearly well deserved.

“I said to [Alan] as a joke, but it’s kind of true, that he’s really Reacher in real life,” Richters admitted. “He has so many lines to learn, he has to perform, he has to eat continuously, he has to show up for the fight-training after filming all day. It’s inhuman, what he does. It’s a level I can only dream of.”

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Reacher. Season 3 will drop on February 20. The first two seasons can be watched on Prime Video now.