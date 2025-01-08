That's a Paulie that would make your walnuts shrink the second you saw him. Alan Ritchson is in big, big trouble in the first look images at Reacher Season 3, with the wall of flesh coming face to face with, god help us, someone even bigger than him. Reacher's face to face with Paulie (Oliver Richters) looks like it's going to be the big selling point of this season, and Prime Video has given us a little preview ahead of next month's release.

Season 3 is adapting the Lee Child novel Persuader for this season. In the novel, Reacher is tasked with carrying out a covert mission for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to bring down a drug smuggling operation, but his motivation is driven by a desire to get vengence on Francis Xavier Quinn, a key figure in Beck's network.

What Can We Expect from 'Reacher' Season 3?