The Big Picture Anthony Michael Hall joins Reacher Season 3 as antagonist Zachary Beck, promising intense and layered performance.

Beck, a drug kingpin and Reacher's adversary, provides a complex foil to the hero's presence and skills.

The evolving father-son dynamic between Beck and his son Richard, played by Johnny Berchtold, adds depth to the storyline.

As fans eagerly await the next installment of Prime Video's Reacher, new details about Season 3 are starting to surface, and they're bigger than Jack Reacher himself. Anthony Michael Hall, famous for his roles in '80s classics, is stepping into the role of the main antagonist, Zachary Beck. Joining a stellar cast led by human meat feast Alan Ritchson (who could probably bench press a small car), and featuring Olivier Richters, Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Roberto Montesinos, and Daniel David Stewart, Hall's addition promises to bring a new level of intensity and intrigue to the series.

In an exclusive interview with Screen Rant for his upcoming film Trigger Warning, Hall shared some details about his character, Zachary Beck. Describing Beck as "a kingpin of wholesale drug dealing," Hall revealed that there's much more to his character than meets the eye. "It’s a front; it’s a cover for something a little seedier," Hall teased, hinting at a layered and complex villain who isn’t just a straightforward bad guy. This complexity fits perfectly with Reacher’s knack for encountering a variety of skilled adversaries, ensuring that Beck will be a formidable opponent — assuming he doesn't get squashed by Reacher's sheer presence.

Hall's insights offer a glimpse into how Zachary Beck intersects with Jack Reacher's journey. The catalyst for their interaction comes when Reacher rescues Beck's son, Richard, from an attempted kidnapping. Johnny Berchtold portrays Richard, a college student whose close call with danger sets the stage for the season’s events. Hall praised Berchtold's performance, highlighting the pivotal father-son dynamic that will be central to the storyline.

'Reacher' Season 3 Will Be "Scaled Back"

Image via Prime Video

Reacher's heroics lead Richard to introduce him to his father, Zachary, setting up a tense and unpredictable relationship. "Reacher comes in, kicks some ass, saves the day. From that point, my son Richard says to him, ‘Look, you should come talk to my dad. He can help you out, maybe put you to work,’ which leads to me hiring Reacher," Hall explained. Because who wouldn’t want a giant, muscle-bound guardian angel on their payroll? But Reacher, of course, has that fun task of trying to fit in as a beef slab undercover.

While the third season may be slightly scaled back compared to the sprawling New York adventures of Season 2, the more intimate character work should ensure for some different drama than we're used to. Hall's portrayal of Zachary Beck, combined with the evolving relationship between Reacher and the Beck family, is set to offer a fascinating viewing experience — especially when Reacher isn't busy rearranging the faces of bad guys.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Reacher are currently available to stream on Prime Video. Season 3 is tentatively scheduled for 2025.

Reacher When retired Military Police Officer Jack Reacher is arrested for a murder he did not commit, he finds himself in the middle of a deadly conspiracy full of dirty cops, shady businessmen and scheming politicians. With nothing but his wits, he must figure out what is happening in Margrave, Georgia. The first season of Reacher is based on the international bestseller The Killing Floor by Lee Child. Release Date February 4, 2022 Cast Serinda Swan Alan Ritchson , Maria Sten , Malcolm Goodwin , Willa Fitzgerald , Robert Patrick Main Genre Action Streaming Service(s) Prime Video

Watch on Prime Video