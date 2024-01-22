The Big Picture Reacher's second season was well-received, but some fans wished to see him operating alone as he typically does in the novels.

The upcoming third season of Reacher, already in production, will see Reacher back on solo duty, following the feedback from fans.

Series author Lee Child confirmed that they have chosen a story that focuses on Reacher alone and believes they have done a great job adapting it.

Reacher's second season just concluded in typically turkey-fisted fashion with the big guy smashing all and sundry and riding off into the sunset on a Greyhound bus, but while the season was well received, some fans lamented seeing Alan Ritchson's Jack Reacher as part of a team so early in the series. Reacher is known for his travels across the country alone, terrifying small town dwellers with his outrageous size, and it was felt that reuniting him with his 110th Special Investigations Unit so soon into the series' run was somewhat premature, as good as their chemistry was.

However, the good news for those who would prefer to see the sentient brick wall back on solo duty is that the upcoming third season, already well into production, will see Reacher operating as a lone wolf again. Series author Lee Child, who has written the countless Jack Reacher novels upon which the television show is based, has confirmed in an interview with The Messenger that the plan is to take Reacher back to basics. While he didn't confirm which story was being adapted, Child confessed he thinks they've done a fine job of adapting the next novel.

The first season was adapted from the first Reacher novel, Killing Floor, while Season 2 was based on Bad Luck and Trouble, revolving around Reacher and his "family" from the 110th, who find themselves under attack and being picked off one by one. Following that team effort, the big guy is back on the hunt.

"We've picked it up, it's chosen. It's a good choice, I gotta say. I think we've been very creative about how we've sequenced the type of story. We felt we needed a book that was more Reacher alone for the third season. And so it was a question of which story would work best for that, and which one would have a great opening scene and all of that, and we found one that we loved."

Prior to the release of the second season, when speaking with Collider's Christina Radish, Ritchson was playing coy on what book was being adapted, but he did state that there would be no combining of stories, and that the season would be based on "one of the favorites," adding that it would be "one of the best season yet."

Both seasons of Reacher are currently streaming on Prime Video.

