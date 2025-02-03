As fans eagerly anticipate the third season of Prime Video’s hit series Reacher, questions have swirled about the fate of certain characters — especially Chief Detective Oscar Finlay, played by Malcolm Goodwin. While Finlay played a key role alongside Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) in Season 1 and made a brief appearance in Season 2, his future with the series has remained uncertain. Finlay was introduced in Season 1 as a Harvard-educated detective who relocated from Boston to the small town of Margrave, Georgia.

His by-the-book, methodical approach to law enforcement made for an interesting contrast to Reacher’s "punch first, potentially ask questions later if I feel like it" style, but their unlikely friendship became one of the standouts in the first season, with Finlay's wit and intellect serving as a cool contrast and perfect foil to Reacher's more heavy handed attitude. Though his role was significantly reduced in Season 2 — limited to a cameo — his absence didn’t go unnoticed by fans, who appreciated what he brought to the series, and as a result, would be glad to see him back.

Will Malcolm Goodwin Be in 'Reacher' Season 3?

Speaking with Collider's Aidan Kelley on the red carpet of the Saturn Awards, Goodwin explained that his character wouldn't be returning for Season 3 — or if he was, he wouldn't say.

"Well, I'm not in Season 3, but I tell you what, it's Nick Santoro who's a good friend of mine, and the creator of this show. And there's Alan. I love Alan, so I would say expect more action, more adventure, more great storytelling, and a lot of amazing action."

He continued, adding that, while his character was still alive and kicking in the series, one could never say never or close the door on any potential return to the show. "I made a cameo in Season 2, so my character is still alive in the world, and a lot of characters don't survive in the world of Reacher, but I'm still there. So hopefully, we'll see." That “hopefully, we’ll see” is just vague enough to keep the door wide open. In the brutal, bloody world of Reacher, survival is never guaranteed, so the fact that Finlay is still breathing means there’s always a chance for his return down the line.

The first two seasons of Reacher can be watched on Prime Video now. Season 3 will arrive on February 20.