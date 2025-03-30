[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for Season 3 of Reacher.]

In Season 3 of Reacher, based on Lee Child’s novel Persuader, the action-packed series saw Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) in the middle of a criminal enterprise as he tried to find a missing undercover DEA informant and came face to face with a sociopathic foe from his past. While his BFF Frances Neagley (Maria Sten), a private investigator who also served on his Special Investigations Unit, is always ready to have his back, that was difficult while he was locked away in Zachary Beck’s (Anthony Michael Hall) fortress and her own office came under attack.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Sten talked about what she loves about Neagley, when the spin-off became a reality, what she’s excited to dig deeper into, being all-in with the stunts, mixing action and humor for the big fight scene in Neagley’s office, her favorite Reacher and Neagley moment this season, and that her character will always have his back.

Collider: When you joined the show, what were you hoping for with this character? Who did you hope she would be within the series and what has it been like to be able to go on that journey for three seasons now?

MARIA STEN: I didn’t really have any expectations when I first joined, quite frankly. I was like, “Ooh, this is great.” And I read the books and thought, “Oh, there’s so much to sink my teeth into.” I had been writing for about a year and change, at that point, because it was during COVID when all the productions were shut down. I was writing television instead of acting at the time, so by the time Reacher came around, I was really hungry to get back on set because I am an actor first. I was just so excited to sink my teeth into this project and this character, who is so mysterious in so many ways and so complex. We barely scratched the surface in Season 1. We get a little bit more in Season 2, and a little bit more context in Season 3. We still see her mostly as a person who shows up to be of service and who shows up for her best friend, but there’s just so much more, of course, going on underneath it all. For me, that’s what I am excited about when I find a character. It’s more, “What is it that she’s not talking about?”

