The Big Picture Paramount Global's decision to shut down Paramount Television Studios is part of a broader streamlining strategy.

Projects like Reacher will now be managed by CBS Studios, possibly bringing changes in direction.

Fans can expect future seasons of Reacher and other projects to continue, though under new management.

Paramount Global has made a significant and surprising move by shutting down its namesake television studio, Paramount Television Studios (PTVS), as part of a larger corporate restructuring effort. This development, which includes the departure of PTVS President Nicole Clemens, has left many in the industry wondering what will happen to the studio's high-profile projects, including the hit series Reacher.

The closure of PTVS is part of a broader strategy by Paramount Global to streamline operations amid a shifting TV and streaming marketplace. This decision is not a reflection of the studio’s performance, as PTVS has been responsible for numerous critically acclaimed and commercially successful series. However, all ongoing and future projects from PTVS, including Reacher, Apple’s Time Bandits, and Prime Video's Cross, will now move under the CBS Studios umbrella.

For fans of Reacher, this transition raises questions about the show’s future. Given the series' popularity — Reacher broke records as one of the most-watched shows on Amazon Prime Video — there's a high likelihood that CBS Studios will continue to prioritise it. However, shifts in studio management often lead to changes in creative direction or production timelines, which could impact the development of future seasons.

What Implications Does This Have for 'Reacher'?

Image via Prime Video

The move to CBS Studios could also mean a shift in how these projects are managed, with potential implications for how they are marketed and distributed. CBS Studios, known for its extensive experience in producing and managing a wide array of content, could bring a different approach to these shows, possibly influencing everything from casting decisions to promotional strategies.

While it's too early to predict exactly how these changes will play out, it's clear that the legacy of PTVS will live on through the projects it developed. Shows like Reacher are expected to continue entertaining global audiences, even as they find a new home under CBS Studios.

As Paramount Global moves forward with its broader restructuring, the industry will be watching closely to see how these changes affect some of the most beloved and successful series currently on air. For now, fans of Reacher and other PTVS projects can rest assured that these shows remain in development, albeit under new management. How this transition will affect the future seasons of Reacher and other series remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: CBS Studios now has a critical role in shaping the next chapter of these acclaimed shows.

Reacher Season 3 is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more.

Reacher 9 10 When retired Military Police Officer Jack Reacher is arrested for a murder he did not commit, he finds himself in the middle of a deadly conspiracy full of dirty cops, shady businessmen and scheming politicians. With nothing but his wits, he must figure out what is happening in Margrave, Georgia. The first season of Reacher is based on the international bestseller The Killing Floor by Lee Child. Release Date February 4, 2022 Cast Serinda Swan Alan Ritchson , Maria Sten , Malcolm Goodwin , Willa Fitzgerald , Robert Patrick Main Genre Action Seasons 3 Creator(s) Nick Santora Streaming Service(s) Prime Video Expand

