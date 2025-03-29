Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Reacher Season 3, Episode 8.

After a whole season of buildup, Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) and Paul "Paulie" Van Hoven (Olivier Richters) finally threw down in an epic, climactic showdown in the Reacher Season 3 finale, "Unfinished Business." The way things were shaping up this season, their highly anticipated fight was bound to be a big one, and the series did not disappoint, providing the best extended fight scene the show has ever seen. It's time to unpack the best fight scene in Reacher history!

Reacher and Paulie's Final Battle Was Built Up Over the Prior Seven Episodes

The writers for Season 3 did an exceptional job of teasing viewers with foreshadowing before the inevitable fight between Reacher and Paulie in "Unfinished Business." Throughout the season, Reacher and Paulie provided little teases for their upcoming confrontation without breaking down into a knockdown, drag-out brawl. The two had constantly been circling and eyeing one another like two primal apex predators, and their final fight was inevitable. Season 3 offers the first little tease of their eventual fight when the two men engage in a weight room scuffle in Episode 2, "Truckin'," where Reacher tricks Paulie into hitting himself after challenging the brute to a game of "Bavarian arm wrestling." However, the strike only made Paulie angry. He was ready to take things further before Zachary Beck's head of security, Chapman Duke (Donald Sales), broke up the scuffle.

The second taste of a Reacher and Paulie confrontation occurs in Season 3, Episode 5, "Smackdown." After learning Paulie brutally murdered the maid Annette (Caitlin McNerney), who was an undercover ATF agent at the Beck manor, Reacher takes a shot at Paulie, which does not phase the giant brute. Then, Paulie promptly knocks Reacher down with a single open-palmed slap. With just one lone strike, Paulie rattles Reacher unlike any enemy in the series before. These smaller skirmishes help set up their later final confrontation in the Season 3 finale, and they also establish Paulie as Reacher's deadliest opponent yet.

Paulie Is Reacher's Most Dangerous Opponent