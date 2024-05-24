The Big Picture Reacher Season 3 will adapt Lee Child's beloved novel Persuader.

Dutch actor Olivier Richters was cast as the antagonist Paulie, standing at a towering at 7'2".

A new set image hints at Paulie and Reacher's antagonistic relationship.

Before the second season of Reacher even premiered on Prime Video, the streamer had already greenlit the series for a third season. The highly-anticipated next season is now in production, with fans eagerly awaiting its adaptation of one of the most beloved novels in Lee Child's Jack Reacher series, Persuader. This week brought exciting news: the series has officially cast Olivier Richters as Paulie, a comically large enemy known for his immense size. Paulie is a character that even the famously colossal Alan Ritchson, who plays Reacher, will have to look up to.

Dutch actor and bodybuilder Richters, affectionately dubbed "The Dutch Giant," is stepping into the role. Standing at an impressive 7 feet 2 inches, Richters' physical presence is sure to bring Paulie to life in a way fans have only imagined. The official Instagram account for the show shared a set photo, teasing Paulie's menacing arrival with the caption: "REACHER isn't going to like that. @thedutchgiant has arrived to Season 3."

Who Is Paulie in 'Reacher'?

In Persuader, Paulie is described as a colossus. Reacher himself notes:

"I stand six feet five inches tall and I have to center myself quite carefully to walk through a standard thirty-inch doorway. This guy was at least six inches taller than me and probably ten inches wider across the shoulders. He probably outweighed me by two hundred pounds. Maybe by more."

The character's sheer size and strength make him one of the most intimidating foes Reacher has ever faced. CinemaBlend learned of Richters' casting during an interview with Anthony Michael Hall, who will also appear in Reacher Season 3. Hall compared Richters to the iconic James Bond villain, Jaws, played by Richard Kiel in The Spy Who Loved Me.

"He reminds me of, do you remember when we were kids? The Spy Who Loved Me, the Jaws character that Richard Kiel played? He was a literal giant, like seven foot two," Hall said.

"That character [Paulie] does live in the show, and they have an epic battle. I don't want to give it away, but yeah, they definitely meet as they do in the book. ... You know, Reacher and Paulie colliding – there's something Marvel about that, right? They're like two superhero-sized guys, so it's kind of cool."

Richters' past roles in Black Widow and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny have showcased his ability to leverage his impressive stature, making him a perfect fit for the role of Paulie. As production continues, anticipation builds for the epic showdown between Reacher and Paulie, a battle that will surely be a highlight of the upcoming season.

With this latest casting news, Reacher Season 3 is set to deliver the intense, larger-than-life action that fans of the series have come to love. Stay tuned for more updates as the release date approaches!

Reacher When retired Military Police Officer Jack Reacher is arrested for a murder he did not commit, he finds himself in the middle of a deadly conspiracy full of dirty cops, shady businessmen and scheming politicians. With nothing but his wits, he must figure out what is happening in Margrave, Georgia. The first season of Reacher is based on the international bestseller The Killing Floor by Lee Child. Release Date February 4, 2022 Cast Serinda Swan Alan Ritchson , Maria Sten , Malcolm Goodwin , Willa Fitzgerald , Robert Patrick Main Genre Action Seasons 3 Streaming Service(s) Prime Video

