Amazon Prime Video's Reacher has already made a name for itself by successfully bringing Lee Child's beloved book characters to life with spot-on casting. The towering and wholesome Alan Ritchson has perfectly embodied the titular role of Jack Reacher, and with Season 3 on the horizon, the series looks like it's going to continue this trend. Now, gearing up for its next season, Reacher has just revealed the casting for a critical role from the book Persuader, and fans will be delighted with the choice.

Reacher Season 3 is set to adapt Persuader, one of the most intense entries in Lee Child’s series. Set against the backdrop of Maine's rugged coastline, the plot sends Reacher undercover in the fortress-like home of the enigmatic Zachary Beck (played by Anthony Michael Hall), whose life is shrouded in paranoia and danger, resulting in surrounding himself with an army of well-trained bodyguards to protect his family.

Among those bodyguards is Paulie — a character so immense he even makes Reacher look up. Described in Child's books as a "very big guy," towering over Reacher with a daunting physical presence, finding the right actor to fill these shoes was no small feat. Enter Olivier Richters, affectionately known as “The Dutch Giant.” Standing at 7 feet, 2 inches, Richters is no stranger to roles that require his impressive stature, having appeared in Black Widow and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. In the novel, Paulie is described in quite terrifying fashion:

"He was a very big guy. I stand six feet five inches tall and I have to center myself quite carefully to walk through a standard thirty-inch doorway. This guy was at least six inches taller than me and probably ten inches wider across the shoulders. He probably outweighed me by two hundred pounds. Maybe by more."

What Will Reacher's New Villain Be Like?

In a recent interview with Hall conducted by CinemaBlend, promoting his film Trigger Warning, he shared insights on Richters’ casting, drawing an intriguing comparison to a classic James Bond villain: “He reminds me of Jaws from The Spy Who Loved Me. He was a literal giant, like seven foot two... That character (Paulie) does live in the show, and they have an epic battle. I don't want to give it away, but yeah, they definitely meet as they do in the book... You know, Reacher and Paulie colliding — it's something Marvel about that, right? They're like two superhero-sized guys, so it's kind of cool.”

Indeed, if the series stays true to the source material, viewers can expect an epic confrontation that could stand as one of the most memorable fight scenes in television history. While the exact release date for Reacher Season 3 isn't with us yet, anticipation is already building for 2025. Stay tuned for more details on Reacher Season 3 as they emerge.