Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) finally meets his match in Reacher Season 3, and he's more than the former Military Police officer ever bargained for. The third season of the Prime Video hit is based on Lee Child's seventh Jack Reacher novel, Persuader, and sees Reacher going undercover to infiltrate a criminal organization using Zachary Beck's (Anthony Michael Hall) Bizarre Bazaar rug business as a front. Among the henchmen of the criminal organization of Bizarre Bazaar is the gargantuan, sadistic, psychopathic ex-soldier, Paul "Paulie" Van Hoven (Olivier Richters). Paulie represents a unique threat to Reacher, unlike anyone the character has faced before.

Reacher Is Usually the Biggest and Strongest Guy in the Room

Reacher owns the room and commands attention whenever he walks into a scene, an integral part of his intimidation factor. He is intellectually brilliant, a highly trained and skilled marksman, and an experienced fighter who represents an imposing physical threat. Reacher is such a powerful force of nature who can easily talk people down and prevent them from causing problems, as exemplified by the prison guard who wanted to cavity search him in the first season. Smart people realize that Reacher possesses every ability to back up a threat of physical reprisal, knowing it's not prudent to upset him. Although Reacher is intimidating and a brilliant investigator, he knows that when all else fails, he can utilize brute strength to solve a problem as a last resort. Author Lee Child once described Reacher's size as "a metaphor for an unstoppable force," which makes Paulie such a huge problem for Reacher in Season 3. What happens when an unstoppable force such as Reacher meets the immovable object, Paulie, in Season 3?

None of the thugs or bad guys Reacher faced in the previous seasons matched Reacher's physical strength. Reacher's adversaries usually act like human debris to Reacher's human bulldozer, and they rarely get the upper hand. As an imposing presence, Reacher normally towers over most of his human opponents, who cannot match Reacher's skill in a fight intellectually inferior as well. That is until the villainous Paulie shows up in Season 3.

Paulie Is Reacher's Most Dangerous Adversary Yet