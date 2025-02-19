Based on Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novels, the formidable Reacher has been an enormous success for Prime Video, with Season 2 even managing to become Prime Video's most streamed title in 2023. Impressively, the series has continued to enter Prime's top 10 charts, even with Season 2 officially over a year old. However, this might have something to do with the upcoming Reacher Season 3, with Jack back to his action-hero antics very soon.

After Season 2 left many questions burning in fans' minds, quite like the poor fate of that helicopter in the finale, Season 3 surely can't come soon enough. With the promise of Reacher facing his toughest challenge yet and one of the best-loved entries in the literary series set to adapted, excitement is extremely high. So, without further ado, here's a look at where you can watch Reacher Season 3.

When is 'Reacher' Season 3 Released?

You can officially catch Reacher's return on Thursday, February 20, 2025. Not only is Reacher's third season released on this date, but the brand-new Netflix drama series Zero Day also debuts on February 20 for a perfect double bill.

Is 'Reacher' Season 3 Streaming?

Once again, every episode of Reacher will be exclusively available to stream on Prime Video. If the arrival of one new episode of Reacher isn't enough for you, fear not, as not two but three episodes of Reacher's third season will debut on February 20. Currently, you can catch up on all episodes of the previous two seasons on Prime Video via the link below.

For those without a subscription who will need one in time for Season 3, Prime Video can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month or can be bundled with the rest of Amazon Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Ads can also be removed from the service for an additional $2.99 per month.

Can You Stream 'Reacher' Season 3 Without Prime Video?

Prime Video hold exclusive rights to Reacher, with streaming only available via their subscription. However, if you're a fan of both physical media and waiting, you could hold on until Reacher Season 3 receives the DVD and Blu-ray treatment, something both Seasons 1 and 2 have received. For more information regarding a Reacher Season 3 home media release, make sure to stay tuned to Collider.

Watch the 'Reacher' Season 3 Trailer

Released on January 8, 2025, the official trailer for Reacher Season 3 is available to watch above. Packed full of tantalizing action, it's clear from this trailer that Alan Ritchson's big man is back to his testosterone-fueled best. Season 3 of Reacher will see Jack somehow come face-to-face with a foe even bigger than himself, with Zachary Beck's (Anthony Michael Hall) intimidating seven-foot-two-inch bodyguard Paulie (Oliver Richters) offering a challenge unlike any other. Based on Lee Child's Persuader, the third season of Reacher will see Jack take on a tense undercover mission, as a mysterious figure from the past must be faced to save a hostage from a hostile enemy environment. Speaking at CCXP in Brazil, Ritchson gave an exciting tease for the upcoming third season, even citing it as the "best season" they've ever made.

"Things get pretty dangerous. Things get — and I mean this, I would never lead you astray — there's been a little tiny something in each season where I've been like, 'I wish we could do that better.' Season 3 is by far the best season we've ever made. Start to finish, this is high octane action, this is peak TV and I cannot wait for everyone to watch this. [...] I don't want to ruin it for you. In Persuader, Reacher has to go undercover, and he's gotta do some heavy lifting, both to stay alive and to find someone he's looking for. Things get quite dangerous. But he also comes across his most formidable foe yet, in Paulie. Paulie is someone who makes Reacher look absolutely tiny."

An official synopsis of Reacher Season 3 reads:

"Based on Lee Child's novel Persuader, Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. There, he finds a world of secrecy and violence and confronts some unfinished business from his own past."

What is the Episode Schedule For 'Reacher' Season 3?

Although not all information is available yet for Reacher Season 3, plenty, including the title of each of the upcoming eight episodes, is known. With that in mind, here's a look at the episode schedule for Season 3.

Episode: Title: Description: Written By: Directed By: Release Date: 1 "Persuader" Reacher must go undercover to rescue an informant being held by a haunting foe from his past. Scott Sullivan Sam Hill Thursday, February 20, 2025 2 "Truckin'" TBC Penny Cox Stephen Surjik Thursday, February 20, 2025 3 "Number 2 with a Bullet" TBC Cait Duffy Gary Fleder Thursday, February 20, 2025 4 "Dominique" TBC Lillian Wang TBC Thursday, February 27, 2025 5 "Smackdown" TBC Michael J. Gutierrez TBC Thursday, March 6, 2025 6 "Smoke on the Water" TBC Scott Sullivan TBC Thursday, March 13, 2025 7 "L.A. Story" TBC Penny Cox, Cait Duffy TBC Thursday, March 20, 2025 8 "Unfinished Business" TBC Scott Sullivan TBC Thursday, March 27, 2025