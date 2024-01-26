Based on the Jack Reacher series of books by Lee Child, Prime Video's Reacher has been a worldwide phenomenon ever since it debuted back in early 2022. Since then, the show's popularity has been on an impressive upward trajectory, with the most recent second season becoming Prime Video's most streamed title in 2023. The Season 2 finale was quite literally explosive (that poor helicopter), leaving many with burning questions and a yearning desire to see more. Luckily, it was announced back in December that the hit series would be returning for a third outing, with filming having already begun. So, with that in mind, and with news about the next high-octane mission for Jack coming out regularly, here is everything we know about Reacher Season 3 so far.

Reacher fans, you need not wait too much longer, with it now confirmed that Jack is back on February 20, 2025, with the first three episodes available immediately, followed by weekly releases until March 27.

6 Where Can You Watch 'Reacher' Season 3?

Season 3 of Reacher will be exclusively available on Prime Video, with the show one of the streaming platform's biggest money-spinners. For those who are yet to see this action-packed thrill ride of a series, or for those who want to rewatch their favorite moments, both of the first two seasons of Reacher are available to watch right now on Prime Video.

For those without a subscription, Prime Video can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month or bundled with the rest of Amazon Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Ads can also be removed from the service for an additional $2.99 per month.

5 Is There a Trailer for ‘Reacher’ Season 3?

Although not a trailer, the short video available to watch above was officially released in December 2023 and, alongside an exclusive Season 2 clip, sees star Alan Ritchson reveal that Season 3 is already filming.

On December 7, 2024, an official teaser was released by Prime Video and is available to watch above. This teaser gave fans their first glimpse at Oliver Richters's Paulie, a man somehow even larger than Jack himself and posing the biggest threat to the hero in all seasons to date.

Finally, the official full trailer for Reacher Season 3 was released on January 8, 2025, giving those in the fandom their biggest look yet at what is to come in this third season. A pulse-racing trailer full of action and suspense, there's no doubting just how excited we should all be about Reacher's return.

On February 13, an exciting sneak peek at a full scene from the upcoming third season was released, and it was the exact scene many wanted to see. Available to watch above, the sneak peek shows Jack - appropriately pumping iron in a gym - coming face-to-face with the seven-foot-two, 300-pound enforcer Paulie, played by the aforementioned Richters. Speaking to Empire, Richters promised that this encounter would be well worth fans' wait, saying:

"The effort they put into Reacher versus Paulie is astonishing. We might be a little bit immortal in the fight, because it continues for so long. I’m not going to say we’re going to win an Oscar for the fight scene, but it’s going to be spectacular. I said to [Alan] as a joke, but it’s kind of true, that he’s really Reacher in real life, It’s inhuman, what he does. It’s a level I can only dream of."