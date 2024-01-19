The Big Picture Explosive second season of Reacher ends with a thrilling confrontation, closing the case on unexplained murders & parting ways with $65 million.

Reacher's decision to work as part of a team in season 2 goes against his lone wolf ethos, surprising fans early in the show's run.

Reacher's tremendous success on Prime Video, with massive viewership and a no-nonsense character known for his imposing physical stature.

Yesterday, we said farewell to Jack Reacher for the time being as the explosive second season of Prime Video's Reacher came to an end in action-packed fashion, with Alan Ritchson's sentient man-shaped being made of elephant hide rode off on a Greyhound bus into the sunset. Following a brutal and bloody confrontation with Robert Patrick and Ferdinand Kingsley's slimy villains, Reacher and his 110th Special Investigations Unit closed the case on the unexplained murders of their former teammates, and parted ways — armed with $65 million.

In classic Reacher fashion, the big guy gave it all away to those around him, taking just under $2000 for himself so that he could get himself a new toothbrush and a year-long bus pass, to let him resume his life of wandering the country and living the life of a hobo once again. While the season was thoroughly enjoyable, it did adapt one of the few Jack Reacher novels, written by Lee Child — Bad Luck and Trouble — that sees Reacher working as part of a team.

This does tend to go against the Reacher ethos of being a lone wolf, and to do so this early in the show's run was a surprise. Hopefully we get to see more of the shock and awe of Reacher's tremendous girth stunning local townsfolk across Middle America as he wanders in unannounced. And the good news is we won't have too much longer to wait for that either, as Ritchson took to Instagram to post a gnarly photo of himself all bloodied and muddied up as Reacher, with the caption of "Welp... we're back. Season 3 of Reacher… crustier than ever."

What is 'Reacher' About?

Close

The show has been a tremendous success for Prime Video, with the second season premiere of Reacher garnering an enormous 1.7 billion minutes of viewership, as it climbed to the second position in Nielsen's streaming top 10, and the number one spot for original series monitored by the platform. Reacher is based on the series of books by Lee Child around the character of Jack Reacher, a man of such bizarrely large proportions that he literally defies science.

The character is a former Major in the United States Army Military Police Corps. He roams the United States taking odd jobs and investigating suspicious and frequently dangerous situations. The character is known for his imposing physical stature—standing 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighing between 210 and 250 pounds—and for his no-nonsense approach to solving problems. He is a skilled fighter and marksman, possessing a sharp mind and a strong sense of justice.

Both seasons of Reacher can be seen now on Prime Video. Season 3 will drop sometime in the next 12 months.