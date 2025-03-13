Reacher returned to Prime Video with Season 3 nearly three weeks ago, and the show has produced record viewership for the streamer. Amazon has announced that Reacher Season 3 has accrued 54.6 million views in its first 19 days, more than any returning series ever. Alan Ritchson’s action series, based on the famous novels by Lee Child, is also a global hit, with 56% of its large audience coming from international viewers. Reacher is also the most-watched series on Prime Video through its first 19 days since Fallout, the hit video game adaptation starring Walton Goggins and Ella Purnell, and while it looked like House of David might dethrone Reacher Season 3, it remains in the #1 spot on Prime Video’s streaming charts.

Since premiering its first season in 2022, Reacher has become one of the most popular shows in the world, largely thanks to the work of star Alan Ritchson. Ritchson’s early iconic roles included playing Arthur Curry in Smallville, and he also suited up as Thad Castle in Blue Mountain State, but Reacher has carried him to new levels of stardom. In 2023, he featured alongside Jason Statham and Vin Diesel in Fast X, the tenth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise that grossed over $700 million globally, and he also teamed up with Henry Cavill last year for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, the period action thriller from director Guy Ritchie. Ritchson is also attached to star in several upcoming projects, including Runner, the action thriller that also stars Owen Wilson, and Painter, another action thriller that will see him team up with Prey breakout Amber Midthunder.

