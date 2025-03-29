[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Season 3 of Reacher.]

In Season 3 of Reacher, based on Lee Child’s novel Persuader, the action-packed series saw Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) in the middle of a criminal enterprise as he tried to find a missing undercover DEA informant and came face to face with a sociopathic foe from his past. Boston-born DEA Agent Susan Duffy (Sonya Cassidy) has a similar stop-at-nothing approach as Reacher, leading the two to sometimes clash and guaranteeing that Duffy will always call Reacher out for being a pain in the ass.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Cassidy talked about joining the series as a fan, wanting to step it up alongside Ritchson, Duffy’s Boston accent, what she loved most about her character, why it was important to her that Duffy was the one that chose to be with Reacher, and what she thinks Duffy might do next.

Collider: How weird was it to get used to having to say Bizarre Bazaar as many times as you had to say it this season?

SONYA CASSIDY: That was quite tricky, actually, especially with the Boston accent. It works so beautifully in a Boston accent, but it also, could get too big Boston if you weren’t careful. But it was quite a nice hook to get in. So, quite bizarre, but helpful at the same time. And just taking the R off the end of Reacher was good fun.

Sonya Cassidy Was Excited To Join 'Reacher' as a Fan of the Series

"Alan [Ritchson] is a lovely actor to work with."