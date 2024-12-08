We've just been given an early Christmas gift with the news that Reacher Season 3 will be arriving on our screens early next year. Alan Ritchson returns as the sentient meat castle with a heart of gold and very little to say for more skull-crushing action on February 20, 2025. Demonstrating Prime Video's confidence in the series, Reacher has already been renewed for a fourth season ahead of the third season’s debut.

The release date also came with an accompanying trailer, which shows Ritchson's (don't call me Jack) Reacher going head to head, or rather head to check, with Olivier Richters' comically large goon, Paulie, who will be one of the key antagonists of this season. These two running into each other should be studied at the Large Hadron Collider.

The third season, which adapts the Lee Child novel Persuader, will feature Anthony Michael Hall as Zachary Beck, a corrupt businessman, and Sonya Cassidy as DEA Agent Susan Duffy. Brian Tee plays the antagonist Francis Xavier Quinn, and Johnny Berchtold plays Richard Beck, the son of Hall's character. Roberto Montesinosas DEA Agent Guillermo Villanueva and Daniel David Stewart as rookie Agent Steven Elliot round out the cast, along with Maria Sten, who reprises her role from the first two seasons as (don't call me Frances) Neagley.

What Else is Alan Ritchson Up To?

Ritchson is capitalising on the momentum of his breakout role in Reacher, one of Prime Video's most successful and widely-viewed original series to date. He was recently in Australia shooting the Netflix sci-fi action film War Machine, where he stars alongside Dennis Quaid, Stephan James, Jai Courtney, and Esai Morales. The movie is directed by Patrick Hughes (The Hitman's Bodyguard). Additionally, Ritchson has wrapped production on Motor City, a visually driven revenge thriller described as a "near-silent" film, co-starring Ben Foster and Ben McKenzie.

Earlier this year, Ritchson joined Kevin James in the action-comedy Playdate. Inspired by Midnight Run, the film features James as Brian, a stay-at-home dad who befriends Jeff (Ritchson), only to discover Jeff is entangled in a wild conspiracy. The ensemble cast includes Sarah Chalke (Scrubs), Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien), Stephen Root (Barry), Isla Fisher (Wolf Like Me), Sabrina Elba (Three Thousand Years of Longing), and Hiro Kanagawa (Star Trek: Discovery).

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Reacher. The first two seasons can be watched on Prime Video now. Season 3 will drop on February 20.

Your changes have been saved 9 10 Reacher When retired Military Police Officer Jack Reacher is arrested for a murder he did not commit, he finds himself in the middle of a deadly conspiracy full of dirty cops, shady businessmen and scheming politicians. With nothing but his wits, he must figure out what is happening in Margrave, Georgia. The first season of Reacher is based on the international bestseller The Killing Floor by Lee Child. Release Date February 4, 2022 Cast Malcolm Goodwin , Maria Sten , Willa Fitzgerald , Bruce McGill , Chris Webster , Alan Ritchson Anthony Michael Hall , Brian Tee , Johnny Berchtold , Daniel David Stewart Main Genre Action Seasons 3 Writers Nick Santora Streaming Service(s) Prime Video Expand

