Following yesterday's blockbuster news that Reacher has been renewed for a fourth season by Amazon for its Prime Video streaming service, hidden among all the exciting info for the series was a confirmation that the third season would arrive soon. The show, starring Alan Ritchson as the titular giant with a heart of gold, is now confirmed to be returning in 2025. While the answer is somewhat vague, one thing we can say is — there's less than 3 months until then! So that isn't long to wait at all.

The series, adapted from Lee Child’s best-selling novels, has become an immense hit for Prime Video, with its second season already having made a Reacher-sized impact as Amazon's biggest TV success of 2023, so to see an early order for more is absolutely no surprise, and the third season will be a terrific appetizer for it.

What Can We Expect from 'Reacher' Season 3?

Speaking in August, star Alan Ritchson revealed that the show was heading in a more "classic" direction. The upcoming season will be adapting Persuader, the seventh book in Lee Child’s series, which sees Reacher going undercover to rescue an informant from a dangerous criminal from his past.

“I can’t say too much about Season 3, but I will say there’s a lot of classic Reacher stories which are just adventures that he gets sucked into in a big way. We get to enjoy Reacher in a new world. It may not have anything to do with family, with his past, he’s just living that adventure out, and that’s kind of the direction that we’ve gone, and it seems to really be working."

Ritchson and Maria Sten are already returning as Reacher and Neagley, but the show has also added a cadre of new cast members, including Anthony Michael Hall as Zachary Beck, a corrupt businessman, and Sonya Cassidy as DEA Agent Susan Duffy. Brian Tee is also part of the crew as the villainous Quinn, while Johnny Berchtold plays Richard Beck, a student at college, whose attempted kidnapping sets off the events of the season. Reacher will also partner up with Roberto Montesinos as DEA Agent Guillermo Villanueva and Daniel David Stewart as rookie Agent Steven Elliot, and finally, Oliver Richters plays Paulie, a man that towers over even Reacher himself.

The first two seasons can be watched on Prime Video now.

9 10 Reacher When retired Military Police Officer Jack Reacher is arrested for a murder he did not commit, he finds himself in the middle of a deadly conspiracy full of dirty cops, shady businessmen and scheming politicians. With nothing but his wits, he must figure out what is happening in Margrave, Georgia. The first season of Reacher is based on the international bestseller The Killing Floor by Lee Child. Release Date February 4, 2022 Cast Malcolm Goodwin , Maria Sten , Willa Fitzgerald , Bruce McGill , Chris Webster , Alan Ritchson Anthony Michael Hall , Brian Tee , Johnny Berchtold , Daniel David Stewart Main Genre Action Seasons 3 Writers Nick Santora Creator(s) Nick Santora Story By nick santora Streaming Service(s) Prime Video Franchise(s) Jack Reacher Directors Nick Santora Showrunner Nick Santora Where To Watch Prime Video Expand

