The Big Picture Reacher Season 3 won't premiere until 2025, disappointing fans eagerly awaiting the popular action-packed drama series on Prime Video.

Alan Ritchson, who portrays Jack Reacher, commenced filming the third season in April 2024.

Despite Ritchson's busy schedule with other projects, he remains committed to the Reacher series.

Reacher fans have been eagerly awaiting news about the return of the action-packed drama series, and they finally have an update — sadly, though, it's not a good one. Alan Ritchson, who portrays the titular character, recently shared the anticipated premiere date for Reacher Season 3 on Prime Video and, disappointingly, it won't be this year. In an Instagram Stories post, Ritchson shared an image that featured the words, "The biggest name in action hits again in 2025," followed by the title of the series. That release window seems to suggest we have a wait on our hands, and that will have been over one year since Season 2 premiered on Prime Video. Production on the third season began ahead of the Season 2 premiere last December. It is unclear when production will wrap, although Ritchson was spotted filming the new season as recently as April 2024.

The first season of Reacher premiered on February 4, 2022, and adapted the first Jack Reacher novel, Killing Floor. The second season, based on the eleventh novel, Bad Luck and Trouble, was released weekly from December 15, 2023, to January 19, 2024. Reacher has been a massive success for Prime Video, ranking as the #1 title on the streamer across all movies and series worldwide for 2023. Ritchson has received widespread acclaim for his portrayal of the drifter and former U.S. Army Military Police Major.

What Else Is Alan Ritchson In?

Close

Following his breakout role as Jack Reacher, Ritchson has become busier than ever. In addition to Reacher's third season, he is developing a sequel series to his comedy show Blue Mountain State (2010–11) and has a multiyear first-look movie deal with Amazon MGM Studios. He has also started filming his new movie, the action-comedy Playdate with Kevin James. Most recently, he appeared in Guy Ritchie's The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Despite his packed schedule, Ritchson reassured fans in April 2024 that he remains committed to the Reacher series: "I owe it to the audience to explore as many of these books as my body will allow, and I owe it to the people that took a shot on me when I was a huge risk for them. They have given me a real career."

Fans can look forward to more thrilling adventures and gripping storylines when Reacher returns for its third season on Prime Video in 2025. Stay tuned for more updates as the premiere date approaches.

