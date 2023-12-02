The Big Picture Reacher has been renewed for a third season on Prime Video, highlighting its immense success and popularity.

The second season of Reacher, set to premiere on December 15, follows Jack Reacher and his team as they investigate the murders of their former army unit members, delving into betrayal and raising the stakes.

The show emphasizes Reacher's unwavering commitment to uncovering the truth, using his intelligence and physical prowess, and warns that crossing paths with his team is a dangerous game not to be taken lightly.

In a sign of immense confidence in the performance of the series, Prime Video has announced that Reacher, the series adapted from the Jack Reacher novels by the author Lee Child, has been renewed for a third season in advance of the December 15 debut of Season 2.

The big news came out during the Prime Video Panel at CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil, where an announcement of the show's renewal was made in a video recorded by star Alan Ritchson from the Season 3 set, and was released alongside an extended clip which showcases some of the bone-crunching action we can expect from the drifter vigilante in the upcoming installment.

Reacher has gathered a dedicated global audience and quickly became one of the top five most-watched original seasons on Prime Video in the U.S. and around the world during its first run. The second and third seasons of Reacher will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

What Happens in 'Reacher' Season 2?

Set to premiere on December 15 on Prime Video, the upcoming second season kicks off with Reacher, a seasoned military police investigator, receiving a cryptic message. The message reveals a disturbing pattern: each member of his former U.S. Army unit, the 110th MP Special Investigations, is being systematically and brutally murdered. This revelation drives Reacher to step away from his nomadic lifestyle and join forces with three former comrades who have become his chosen family over the years.

The investigative team includes Frances Neagley (Maria Sten), Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan), a forensic accountant who holds a special place in Reacher's heart, and David O’Donnell (Shaun Sipos), a quick-witted, switchblade-wielding family man. As they delve into the mystery, the stakes heighten with each twist and turn, raising questions of betrayal and predicting the next victim. Reacher, using his unique combination of intelligence and physical prowess, is determined to unearth the truth and safeguard his unit members.

The show's story unfolds with an unwavering commitment to uncovering the truth, emphasising the unstoppable resolve of Reacher and his team. One indisputable fact remains clear for those messing with Reacher's crew: crossing paths with the Special Investigators is a dangerous game not to be taken lightly. As the novels so often tell us — Reacher said nothing. But his fists speak louder anyway.

Reacher Season 2 drops on December 15. Check out the Season 3 announcement below:

